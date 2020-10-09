UPND, NDC call off youths’ demos

WE are dealing with a regime that is unreasonable, Chishimba Kambwili lamented as he urged UPND and NDC youths to call off their planned demonstration.

But Kambwili has asked the Zambia Police to be reasonable enough “to give us the permits the same way they have been giving the PF because surely you cannot go into a boxing ring when you have tied your opponent’s hands backwards and claim you have beaten them. So we want a level playing field”.

Addressing youths of both parties via a recording, the NDC leader said following an emergency meeting with his counterpart UPND president Hakainde Hichilema, it was decided that it was not going to be in the best interest of country for the youths to be in confrontation with the police after they insisted on going ahead with the peaceful protests and rallies in Lusaka and Copperbelt.

UPND and NDC youth leaders Gilbert Liswaniso and Charles Kabwita have for the last two weeks been engaging the police in an effort to hold protests and rallies countrywide.

After their first notification hit a snag, they had a meeting with Zambia Police deputy Inspector General – Operations, Bonny Kapeso and other senior officers to iron out issues surrounding the planned activities.

Kapeso indicated that holding countrywide demonstrations points to a failed state, hence police would not go ahead to grant the permits.

With that concern from the police, the two youth leaders decided to scale down the protests to only Lusaka and Copperbelt and then reapplied for a permit, but even that was not good enough for the Zambia Police.

It was from this last hurdle that the youths vowed to go ahead with their demonstrations and dared the police to “test” their newly acquired anti-riot assault equipment on them.

However, Kambwili said following his meeting with Hichilema, it was resolved that confrontation with police would not be in the best interests of the country.

“We do realise that what the police are doing is not of their own making. They have been given instructions and we don’t want to risk the lives of our youths by going against what the police advised,” Kambwili said. “We do realise that indeed under the provisions of the public order Act, the police have no powers to either issue or deny a permit. What is supposed to happen is that police are only supposed to be informed or notified, as it were. But I think we are dealing with a regime that is unreasonable and for us in the leadership of the NDC and UPND felt that it was not going to be in the interest of country’s security to have running battles with the police this morning [yesterday].”

He said the two party leaders had asked the youths throughout the country not to proceed with the planned demonstration.

“It must be noted that our decision is not a weakness but we just want to be reasonable and reasonable leaders and law-abiding citizens and therefore the planned demonstrations by our youths this morning has been called off,” he said.

The two leaders further directed their youths to go back to the police and apply for another permit for mobilisation.

Kambwili said the new permit will give chance for the two parties in the opposition alliance to hold joint mobilisation meetings just like the ruling PF has been holding theirs.

Kambwili said he was fully aware that the PF have not been getting police permits as they hold their mobilisation meetings on the Copperbelt and Lusaka.

“In Eastern Province, Dora Siliya is going round all districts having rallies, here in Lusaka, the PF are having rallies. But our youths followed the law, followed the laid down procedure and notified the police, but they were denied to go ahead and this is deliberate because police just want confrontation with the youths,” he said. “As leaders, and reasonable leaders, we have asked the youths not to go ahead with this demonstration more especially that this morning we are having a meeting with ECZ [Electoral Commission of Zambia] to deal with the issues that the youths wanted to demonstrate about.”

Kambwili said he was hopeful that the meeting with the ECZ would produce positive results so that the country moved forward.

He said the quest for a proper electoral process was not to cause confusion but to make sure that for once the country holds free and fair elections where everybody would be happy.

Kambwili said he was hopeful that the police would be reasonable enough to grant the opposition youths to hold their meeting just like their counterparts in the PF have been doing.

“To our youths we are sorry that as leaders we have decided that you cannot go ahead and have since informed all the youths countrywide that please drop the guard and don’t go ahead with the demonstrations but we are instructing youths all over, in all our structures to approach the police to hold joint mobilization meetings between UPND and NDC,” said Kambwili. “We hope in trust that the police will be reasonable enough to give us the permits the same way they have been giving the PF because surely you cannot go into a boxing ring when you have tied your opponent’s hands backwards and claim you have beaten them. So we want a level playing field.”