ZAF officer denies sodomising 2 boys

A ZAMBIA Air Force officer has denied sodomising two boys aged five and two in the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court.

This is in a matter where Andrew Shilika, 33, of ZAF Ndeke single quarters, is charged with two counts of unnatural offences.

It is alleged that on February 26, 2020, Shilika allegedly had carnal knowledge of the five-year-old against the order of nature.

In the second count, it is alleged that on unknown dates but between February 27 and 28 this year, Shilika had carnal knowledge of a two-year-old boy against the order of nature.

Shilika pleaded not guilty to the charges before principal resident magistrate Mwaka Mikalile.

The incident was reported to Chelstone Police Station by the Juveniles’ father, who told police that his children had been sexually abused on February 27, 2020 in ZAF Ndeke, Lusaka.

The complainant said he noticed bruises in his children’s anus and assumed that they were sexually assaulted in an unnatural way by Shilika.

The matter comes up on October 23, 2020 for commencement of trial.