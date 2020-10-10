City appoints Jelusic as new coach

LEGENDARY national division one league side City of Lusaka Football Club have appointed Serbian Vaselin Jelusic as their new coach.

Fondly known as City Yamoto, the club seeks to return to topflight football next season.

Jelusic almost became Chipolopolo coach but his appointment was rejected by the Ministry of Sports at the height of FAZ wrangles.

The Serb has previously managed the Angola and Botswana national teams before managing South Africa’s Premier Soccer League side Bloemfontein Celtic where he later resigned in 2018.

The club announced in a media statement that Jelusic would be assisted by former National Assembly coach George Kapembwa.

“CITY of Lusaka Football Club has appointed former Angola and Botswana national team coach, Veselin Jelušić as the Club’s new head coach. Mr Jelušić, who has also managed South African Premiership side Bloemfontein Celtic, is scheduled to arrive in the country today (yesterday) to start his relationship with Yamoto, as the Club is famously known among its faithful supporters,” read the statement in part. “City of Lusaka, who won the 1964 super division title, will campaign in the Eden University National League next season after winning promotion on 2nd October 2020. The Serbian born coach will be the third European trainer to drill City of Lusaka Football Club after former Aston Villa and England national team striker John ‘Jackie’ Sewell coached Yamoto in 1964; and Italian national, Roberto Landi. Mr Jelušić will be assisted by George Kapembwa, who guided Yamoto to the Eden University National League.”