Couples be tolerant, Covid has changed things – Hamukale

EDIFY Hamukale has likened differences between husband and wife as being negative public relations in a relationship.

Speaking in Livingstone on Thursday when he opened the 10th annual public relations and communication conference of the

Zambia Public Relations Association (ZAPRA), Hamukale urged couples to be tolerant with each other all the time as opposed to finger pointing on difficulties they face especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There is need for married women and men to be patient with each other because things have changed in terms of providing for each other. PR is also a relationship between a husband and wife hence the two must manage their relationship effectively,” Hamukale said. “If a couple starts fighting for one’s failure to provide for the

home, such a scenario will be PR in the negative. Both married men and women should be tolerant with each other in the COVID-19 period. They should not expect to continue with their lavish lifestyles they had before the pandemic.”

He urged public relations and communications specialists to be innovative and smarter in disseminating information to the public in view of the COVID-19.

Hamukale told the delegates at the conference under the theme: ‘Organisational Strategy and

Return on Investment: a case of climate change communication’ that planned and targeted communications actions had a cardinal role to play in any organisational strategy and should always have a return on investment.

ZAPRA president Mwamba Siame said COVID-19 and climate change have come to stay, adding that PR and communication specialists would assist to mitigate COVID-19 and climate change.

“In the midst of COVID-19, we seek to look at a possible twin of distraction which we think if not handled well, could be worse than COVID-19 in the near future,” said Siame.

Livingstone mayor Eugene Mapuwo said the tourist capital was severely hit with COVID-19 and thanked ZAPRA for rejuvenating the city by hosting the conference and spending their money in the area.