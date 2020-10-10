Don’t spend money on useless privatisation inquiry – Kazabu

THE PF is dragging us 25 years backwards for their own political expediency, says Luxon Kazabu.

He accuses the ruling Patriotic Front of being glossed in mentality of jealousy.

The former Nkana PF member of parliament says Zambia has been hit by a pandemic which has seen educated people like Sean Tembo becoming surrogates of the PF.

In an interview, Kazabu said the issue of the commission of inquiry into the privatisation programme was a highly misplaced issue.

“The thing will not add any value to the lives of Zambians in the midst of grave problems such as the high poverty levels, lack of jobs for our youths, the problems are so many. Why don’t we put that little money, knowing that we are broke, into our health sector? Why not spend that money in creating a conducive environment for our children to learn in? Why not put it in the educational sector? Why not put it in livestock? Surely it would add value instead of spending it on the useless inquiry,” he said. “Shouldn’t we be emulating countries such as Botswana who are earning a lot of foreign exchange out of beef exports? Let’s not be dragged 25 years backwards for political expediency. It is a scheme (commission of inquiry into the privatisation process) targeted at one person, HH. Was he the only one involved in the privatisation process? The answer is no. So why target him if they claim that they are popular? They are glossed in the mentality of jealousy.”

Kazabu advised the PF to instead celebrate people that have made it in life.

He also said it was sad that people like Sean Tembo could be infected by a virus of being a surrogate of the PF.

“His CV is becoming meaningless. I call it a pandemic because he is becoming a surrogate of the PF. Educated people must put Zambia first, political parties come and go but Zambia is not going anywhere,” he said.

Kazabu also said it was sad that a decent person like Patrick Mucheleka could languish in cells.

He said having been with Mucheleka in Parliament, he knows that the man does not deserve what he was going through.

Mucheleka remains detained since the Lukashya parliamentary by-election campaigns for alleged aggravated robbery.