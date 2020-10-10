ECZ credibility

Edgar Lungu says the Electoral Commission of Zambia is currently undergoing a credibility test as “we approach the 2021 general elections”. Edgar is right.

The Electoral Commission of Zambia has been hit by a slew of criticism for turning a blind eye to blatant violations, bringing into question the very integrity of its office.

For a constitutional body that was meant to conduct elections in a free and fair manner, the Electoral Commission of Zambia has come under increasing flak for recent decisions and actions.

There’s an undeniable growing public perception

that the Electoral Commission of Zambia is playing into the hands of the ruling Patriotic Front by turning a blind eye to many blatant violations, while ignoring the harassment meted out to opposition political parties.

The criticism has come not from one source but a plethora of sources. Today the Electoral Commission of Zambia is increasingly being seen as an agent of malevolent forces attempting to subvert Zambia’s democracy.

The institution is seen as increasingly impotent in the face of aggressive forces.

Every day we think that the Electoral Commission of Zambia has sunk to its lowest, only to be proved wrong the next day.

Elections and their integrity are the essence of democracy and the Electoral Commission of Zambia is supposed to be the bulwark. It is the electoral process through which political leaders emerge to govern the country. The kind of political leaders emerging in Zambia clearly show that the electoral process has no integrity and there is no level playing field. This is the greatest failure of the Electoral Commission of Zambia.

Our democracy is withering away. Is the Electoral Commission of Zambia acting as a prelude to this? The jury is out.

There is a close link between the credibility of an electoral process and political stability

and sustainability. Political sustainability is achieved when electoral results are accepted by relevant stakeholders. Thus, one of the most challenging tasks for an election administration

is to ensure such acceptance because it can lead to political sustainability. Obtaining and maintaining acceptance goes far beyond the technical/managerial or financial management

of elections.

The credibility of elections is grounded in technical operations and decisions that can be understood and followed by citizens. Transparency is a key aspect of any electoral process.

In many ways, these criteria are antithetical to political leadership.

Electoral operations have to be well managed in order to provide for long-term credibility based on facts; political leadership, meanwhile, is generally short-lived and based on ideals or hopes, not on facts.

Elections constitute a public service of a recurrent nature. As with any other public service, to be seen as legitimate they must provide tangible benefits for citizens. The value of elections and the election administration is more likely to be questioned or doubted if the benefits are not tangible and disengagement takes place between the election administration and the citizens it is to serve.

Another element that is important is related to belief. Leadership hinges on the relationship between political leaders and citizens, and in particular citizens’ belief in their leaders – which is something that cannot be seen. Credibility on the other hand relies on verifiable facts, and is therefore the opposite of belief.

Another issue that needs to be addressed is trust. Trust is created over time when the same operation has taken place over and over again and the results are convincing to the people.

Therefore, trust in election operations is created over time and is optimally achieved at the

point when there is no doubt on the election administration properly managing elections.

In such instances, citizens assume that the various phases of the electoral process are implemented correctly and that the released results indeed reflect the will of the people. This trust empowers elected representatives to govern, helping them be perceived as legitimate representatives of the people. Transparency is a key issue in creating trust in the electoral commission and therefore in the electoral process overall.