ECZ promises to walk with all parties in processes leading to 2021 elections

THE Electoral Commission of Zambia says it remains committed to walk with all political parties and other stakeholders in processes leading to the 2021 general elections.

This is contained in a statement of appreciation for political party leaders for attending the presidential summit on Thursday.

ECZ acting public relations manager Sylvia Bwalya stated that the Commission appreciated President Edgar Lungu and all political party presidents and their secretaries general for attending the presidential summit that was held at the Mulungushi International Conference Centre on October 8.

She also commended all political party presidents for the valuable input on various pertinent issues that were discussed during the summit.

Bwalya further thanked representatives of Church Mother Bodies and other faith-based organisations who attended the summit as observers.

“Going forward, there will be many of such summits and it is our hope that political party leaders will be gracious enough to find time to attend. The Commission remains committed to walk with all political parties and other stakeholders regarding the process leading to the 2021 general elections,” stated Bwalya.

“The Commission will maintain an open-door policy and is encouraging political parties and other stakeholders to continue to collaborate with the Commission on various matters about the electoral process.”