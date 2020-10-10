Minifootball looks promising – Nasilele

MINI-FOOTBALL Federation Zambia technical director Freddy Nasilele says he is happy with how the players are quickly adapting to the sport.

Speaking to The Mast Sports after a second week training of the national team at Barca Academy, Nasilele said it was a good time to groom more players.

“I think it is a good opportunity for us because it has given us more time to groom the players in knowing the rules of minifootball, with the support that we have from the president (Shukri Elijaiedi). And this will push the team to do well in both training and when the tournament comes our way some time next year,” he said.

With the federation set to start the local league, Nasilele said the move would help the technical bench in picking players for the national team.

“Once the league starts, it will help us have a pool of players that we are going to pick from. And this will bring a lot of competition for national team places. In return, it will make the job easy for the technical bench,” said Nasile. “So, this remains to the players to stay disciplined and focused. This is their game and they need to work extra hard to improve the game. It is a new sport here, but it has the potential to grow like other sports in the country.’’

And federation general secretary Tim Zulu said they were still waiting for response from the six clubs they had written to in order to start the league.

“We need to have a strong league in Zambia. We did write to six clubs last week and we are expecting very good response from the clubs,” said Zulu. “Once the teams give us good response we want to come up with a league, so that at the end of the day we have players that will contribute to the national team. We want to build the sport from the league going forward; we will have a national league.”

The federation wrote to the Zambia Police Service, Zambia Army, Zambia Air Force, Zanaco and Napsa football clubs to have their teams in the minifootball league.