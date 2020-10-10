Nshindano is fine and working, assures ECZ

CHIEF Electoral Officer Patrick Nshindano is okay and is working, assures the Electoral Commission of Zambia.

Nshindano collapsed on Thursday at Mulungushi International Conference Centre when the electoral body met leaders of political parties that was also attended by President Edgar Lungu.

Nshindano shared with the stakeholders details of the 2016 audited voters’ register.

However, Nshindano caused a scare when struggled through his presentation and ‘collapsed’ as he addressed the leaders.

Social media then took up the development and several people commented, with others indicating that he was evacuated to South Africa on Thursday night for attention.

But ECZ acting public relations manager Sylvia Bwalya assured the nation that Nshindano “is okay”.

“He was okay even yesterday (during the presidents’ summit) you didn’t see him speaking?” Bwalya said. “He is fine, very much fine.”

Asked if Nshidano was in the office working, Bwalya said, “He’s working, he’s fine.”

She dismissed reports that Nshindano was evacuated to South Africa for attention.

“No, the way you saw him yesterday, he is okay and he is working,” said Bwalya. “You know people run away with a lot of wild ideas, but he is fine, nothing to worry about.”