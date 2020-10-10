Police shouldn’t bar people from organised demonstrations – Wina

VICE-PRESIDENT Inonge Wina has claimed that police have not stopped political parties from organising political meetings.

And Vice-President Wina says it is no longer necessary to set up a commission of inquiry into the gassing that rocked Zambia early this year since suspects are still appearing in the courts of law for the same matter.

This was after opposition chief whip and Monze Central UPND member of parliament Jack Mwiimbu asked her if the government would allow opposition political parties to meet the public and sensitise them on voter registration as per guidance from the Electoral Commission of Zambia.

“Your honour, the Vice-President, yesterday [Thursday] at Mulungushi Conference Centre, presidents of political parties in this country met to discuss a number of issues that pertain to elections in this country. Issues were raised, and in their response, the Electoral Commission of Zambia guided the political parties. And their guidance was that all political parties should go flat out to sensitise members of the public pertaining to the forthcoming registration of voters,” said Mwiimbu during the Vice-President’s Question Time in Parliament. “Your honour, the Vice-President, you are aware that the Ministry of Home Affairs, through the police, have been stopping political parties from engaging members of the public in this particular situation. Taking into account that you are the spokesperson for the Electoral Commission on the floor of this House, and you are the Vice-President of the Republic of Zambia, we would like to find out the guidance you are going to give to the home affairs minister pertaining to sensitisation. Sensitisation requires public meetings so that members of the public are educated by political parties. Are you going to allow political parties to engage members of the public in this process?”

In response, Vice-President Wina said the opposition would be allowed if they followed requirements of the law.

“Mr Speaker, the police have not stopped members of the opposition from organising political meetings, provided this is done under the public order Act. This has been said before, and to defy the laws of the country; to even exhibit feelings of attitudes of impunity, this will not be allowed, Mr Speaker, because it is an introduction to anarchy where a political party can say ‘whether we get permission or not we’ll go ahead with this and that demonstration’. I don’t think that is possible,’’ she said. “We can undertake these activities with the blessings of the police. And the police should not bar people from organized, proper demonstrations of a type that do not disrupt public order and public peace. So, the meetings will continue.”

Vice-President Wina however advised leaders to sensitise their members of the dangers of overcrowding in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Some of the meetings do not need big public meetings, especially under COVID-19. But some of the meetings can be arranged in such a manner that we do not compromise the health of Zambians. And our people have to be told because sometimes they don’t understand,” she said. “They think that when a leader has come, they all have to come to see the leader or meet the leader. So, it’s up to us leaders to educate our voters that there are certain health limits that have been put in place that we need to observe in order for us not to spread the COVID-19.”

And Vice-President Wina said since one person has been convicted for gassing innocent people, there is no need for a commission of inquiry as promised by President Edgar Lungu early this year.

She was responding to a question from Solwezi East UPND member of parliament Leaky Kintu who wanted to know when that inquiry on gassing would be appointed.

“When delivering [the State of the Nation Address] SONA early this year, the President told the nation that he was going to institute a commission of inquiry on gassing of citizens by unknown people, and over 50 people lost their lives,” said Kintu. “Most people welcomed the setting up of a commission of inquiry because many people were affected, either directly or indirectly. When are we going to see this commission of inquiry being setup, unlike setting up a commission of inquiry on privatisation which happened 30 years ago?”

Vice-President Wina said constituting the privatisation commission of inquiry was still relevant.

“The matters of gassing were taken to the courts of law. And if the honourable member read the paper last week, one of the gassers had been convicted. And because of that you cannot start constituting a commission of inquiry at the same time the matter is still in the courts of law. That is not possible. So, for now we will await the proceedings of the courts on the many people who were arrested during this period,” said Vice-President Wina. “Whereas for the commission of inquiry in the privatisation, it has a lot of issues that need to be exposed, and how the people who suffered at the hands of the privatisation can rest their cases in peace. Otherwise, they’ll continue to be agitated. And a lot of innuendoes and speculations have been in the air. So, we want to complete this matter, bring it to an end so that there are no more accusations in the future.”