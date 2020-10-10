Prepare citizens for excruciating pain ahead, Syakalima urges PF

CHIRUNDU UPND member of parliament Douglas Syakalima has told Parliament that there are no good times that should be expected from the 2021 national budget.

Debating the proposed K119 billion national budget yesterday, Syakalima urged citizens to brace for harder times with excruciating pain.

“There are no good times that we are going to have next year using this budget because this time around there are already harder times. People in the homes are not eating. People are quarrelling everywhere. So, let us not just say we have a good budget. This budget is empty,” he said. “There’s nothing inside there. There is nothing like, how are we going to stimulate the economy! This is a painful budget. We have excruciating pain ahead of us.”

Syakalima advised the PF to tell the truth about the bad economic situation so that others could help them think.

He said if next year he was asked to reflect on PF’s rule, he would describe it as a wasted decade.

“And when you agree, colleagues, it is better so that we as a country start focusing on something else. But you want to say, no minister, the budget is nice because you say this… it’s not nice! Let’s face the reality which we have now so that next year…and in any case, let us tell our people to brace themselves for harder times,” Syakalima said. “Those are things that we must now start rethinking to ourselves. And once we agree that there is a problem that we have here, then we will know, where do we start from now. And those are things that we must start talking about and focus on what we are going to do in a normal manner. Next year you are clocking 10 years. If I was asked what was the rule of the PF after 10 years, a lost and wasted decade!”

And Syakalima said the budget was empty with nothing to talk about.

He said the 2021 budget had crashed before it could even start operating.

“This budget has already crashed before it has taken off. I said the same thing last year in December as we debated the 2020 budget. And I warned the Minister of Finance that the budget was going to crash, either by February or March. These people in PF refused. I told them by January, because of Covid which intervened, was crashing,” Syakalima said. “And at that time, I had said the fundamentals, the economic fundamentals were not properly set; it was going to crash. Today, the budget seems to have increased from this year’s to 2021. [But] it has not increased. When we were debating that budget last year, for this year, the exchange rate was K13 something ngwee [ to a US dollar], today it is K20.”

He anticipated a further depreciation of the local currency by next year.

“If you do a better projection it will tell you that your kwacha has been depreciating by over 30 per cent. So, the budget we see now is less than 30 per cent in real terms. So, we have no budget at all for 2021. If you are going to project properly, if all the fundamentals will not work out this year, the kwacha to a dollar is going to be K24.80, almost K25,” said Syakalima. “So, what budget do you have? You have none. Which stimulus packages are you talking about? You have nothing. Already we are being told our kwacha is the second worst performing currency in the world. You are topping up all the league tables; be it corruption, high in Zambia; hunger, you are the third hungriest country in the world. Now, depreciation of your kwacha, second worst performing currency in the world; your kwacha. You have no economy whatsoever. And I sympathise with you, Minister of Finance [Bwalya Ng’andu], may be with some empathy also. I could see you were dealing with the figures; it was difficult for you under the circumstances.”