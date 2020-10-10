Samfya council initiates more revenue collections

THE Samfya local authority in Luapula Province has scaled-up revenue collection initiatives.

According to a statement released by Samfya town council public relations officer Gwendolyn Mwanza, the council has embarked on a five-day programme to help its officers in collecting funds in all revenue collecting points.

Those points include markets, barriers and bus stations.

“In an effort to enhance service delivery in Samfya, [the] town council management team, led by the council secretary Francis Nkhoma, has taken a step further by getting on the ground to monitor how levies are being collected by the revenue collectors,” Mwansa stated. “The teams, which are headed by chief officers from the six departments, are on the ground monitoring and collecting levies to alleviate financial constraints faced by the local authority.”

Mwanza quoted Nkhoma saying it was time his management team at the council went on the ground to appreciate how funds were collected and the challenges faced by revenue collectors.

Nkoma said he understood the efforts made by revenue collectors, to take funds to the coffers of Samfya council.

The local authority’s chief executive officer, however, feels more ought to be done, insofar revenue collection, for the council to deliver sufficient services to residents.

“Our revenue base is so low! So, as a management we have decided to physically get involved and monitor all activities in relation to levy collections,” he said.

“We also want to grasp the challenges our officers might be encountering in the field.”

Meanwhile, Nkhoma appealed to the business community and individuals in Samfya town to accordingly pay their levies, as the enforcement of council levies could not be a success if those who were going to be levied did not comply.

“We want them to know that it is their responsibility to pay, just as we do when we buy items in shops. Residents required to pay the levies must do so if they want to see improved service from the council in their localities,” explained Nkhoma. “The responsibility is twofold; the council should enforce and residents should comply for our council to be back on its feet again.”