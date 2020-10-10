Spread defence forces recruitment to all provinces, urges Kalaba

DEMOCRATIC Party president Harry Kalaba says there is drum sound that is signaling the end of the PF regime.

“Nangu cila muntu bamushitila ing’anda muno mu Zambia (even if they buy every Zambian a house), ba PF kuya bebele (the PF is gone) pantu ing’oma nailila (because the drumbeat has sounded),” Kalaba said on ‘Nkani Yathu’ programme on Kwithu Radio in Lusaka on Thursday.

He requested the government to ensure that young Zambians are professionally recruited into the military wings, in the ongoing process.

Kalaba hopes that there will be equity in the way recruitments would be carried out.

“There should be equal recruits from all provinces. We want young Zambians from Kaputa (Northern Province), Shang’ombo (Western Province), Chavuma (North-Western Province), Nkeyema (Western Province) to also have a chance to be recruited as police and military officers,” Kalaba said. “We don’t want the process to only focus on Lusaka-based people, to be employed as police and military officers. No!”

He believes that if the recruitment process is left to the recruiting military wings to run it, “the process will be done very professionally.”

“But the problem comes only when politicians jump onto the process. Politicians want to use this exercise to campaign. But there is nothing that the PF is going to do that will save them from being kicked out next year,” Kalaba said.

He regretted that most of people who would be employed in the ongoing recruitment of officers in the Zambia Air Force (ZAF), Zambia National Service (ZNS) and the Zambia Army: “are Lusaka-based.”

Kalaba said: “some people think that Zambia is Lusaka.”

“But Zambia is not Lusaka! You’ll find that many people who will employed are Lusaka-based and most of them will come from the PF. That’s why the country has been destroyed!” noted Kalaba.

“I want to appeal to the government that when they are carrying national exercises like these serious recruitments…. We said it before that they have already recruited into the Zambia Army…I was happy when I heard that they are recruiting in the Zambia Army [and] I just hope the process will be very transparent.”