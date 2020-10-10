State House cops detain lone protester

AN audacious Mansa youth walked to State House yesterday, hoping to engage President Edgar Lungu on the “evident” selective application of the law.

Kelvin Mukuka said the lone protest, under the banner of Voice of Luapula, was done in his capacity as a citizen.

The walk, bolstered with chants, started near the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) offices on Independence Avenue, until the State House gate.

On his T-shirt, there was an unforgiving inscription; “It’s we the people that have the power to decide who goes to State House & to the Dog House.”

Immediately before he started the protest, around midday, Mukuka, in a brief interview, wondered why it was only PF cadres who are allowed to protest.

“There is no freedom of expression. You’ve seen that a lot of people have been denied permits by [home affairs minister Stephen] Kampyongo,” said a bare-footed Mukuka.

Asked if he had been permitted by the police to walk to State House, an unassuming Mukuka asked: “why should I apply for a permit when I’m alone?”

“The law says unless you are above five people, that’s when you can apply for a permit. If you have seen in Zambia, a lot of people are being intimidated. There are so many people who want to speak out but they can’t because of this regime,” he said. “Anyone who wants to speak Kampyongo will say ‘we’ll break your bones.’ Kampyongo always says ‘we don’t want you to protest because the government is doing fine.’ But the government is doing fine for them, not for the majority Zambians.”

On what he wanted his protest to yield, Mukuka said he wants to have right people in charge of governance.

“At the end of the day, I want the President to have an ear to listen. Most of us Zambians are suffering,” Mukuka said.

“If it’s to go to jail, I’ll go. If it’s to sleep in the cells, I’ll sleep. I don’t mind! What I want is good governance. Transparency! We need a government that can listen to everyone, even someone from chief Chisunka, chief Mabumba and everywhere else.”

He insisted that he wanted to have audience with President Edgar Lungu.

“I don’t want to talk to anyone but what I want is President Lungu,” said Mukuka.

At the State House gate, State security intercepted him and immediately ordered journalists to stop taking pictures and videos of Mukuka.

Mukuka tried to defy police orders but not for so long.

Police officers pushed Mukuka into a white Nissan Hard Body vehicle, registration number ALB 9269.

He was whisked away and no one could immediately confirm where Mukuka had been driven to.

Journalists, who were briefly told to wait at the State House gate, were later told to leave.