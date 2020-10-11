20 CSOs defend comprehensive sexuality education in Zambia

THE Pro-CSE Zambian Consortium says suspending Comprehensive Sexuality Education will have far reaching repercussions and will reverse hard fought gains.

The civil society organisations and teacher unions, called the Pro-CSE Zambian Consortium, who complement government efforts in implementing Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) in Zambian schools from Grade 5 – 12 have welcomed the guidance provided by Vice-President Inonge Wina in the National Assembly on October 2 that government would initiate wide consultation with key stakeholders to inform the review of CSE framework.

The consortium stated that this would afford key stakeholders an opportunity of reflection and responses to the current mode of CSE in the country.

It stated that the consultative process would also enable all key stakeholders to identify contentious issues if any in the current CSE curriculum that might need to be addressed.

“We remain resolute to complementing government efforts in rolling out programmes such as CSE that contribute to progressively realising the rights of children to education and health in pursuant of the Vision 2030 and regional commitments as well as related SDGs. We are committed to support the consultation processes to be undertaken by Ministry of General Education in the ways that are possible and feasible,” it stated.

The consortium stated that it had taken note of the motion raised by Sebastian Kopulande and seconded by Given Katuta.

“We further take note of various sentiments by several civil society organisations more particularly by the Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia statement of the 7th October 2020 urging members of parliament to vote for the suspension of CSE pending consultations,” it stated.

It stated that it was greatly perturbed by the EFZ position, who were not the total summation of the body of Christ in Zambia to title themselves as the “church in Zambia” when they were merely a civil society organisation with their peculiar interest as others.

“Secondly, we are perturbed at the Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia for bringing into contestation the guidance of her Honour, the Vice-President as leader of government business in the House and Republican Vice-President on this subject matter,” it stated.

“While we understand the diversity of views in Zambia as a democracy, the hastiness by our colleagues to be the only body to be listened to in this engagement is troubling to ourselves. We question the real motivation of EFZ for the continued call on suspension of CSE which has been implemented by the Ministry of General Education during the last seven (7) years. CSE is not a stand-alone subject but rather integrated in other subjects within the Zambian school curriculum. Therefore, the suspension of the CSE curriculum will in effect affect the delivery of other carrier subjects in Zambia.”

The consortium stated that it could only speculate as to the real reasons.

It stated that it was alive to fact that the issue regarding the implementation of CSE as part of the education curriculum was not wholly a challenge in Zambia alone.

“This issue is being propagated by a known United States of America charity with our colleagues in Kenya, Uganda, South Africa and Namibia experiencing a similar challenge and fashion of engagement. The arguments by our colleagues under Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia are at best a replication of the same arguments in the above-named countries with very little effort to analyze and study the Zambian CSE curriculum in an honest and fair manner,” the consortium stated.

“We maintain and celebrate that CSE has contributed to reduction in teenage pregnancies between the years 2014 – 2017, although cases are still high. School dropouts is 13,275 at basic school level from as high as close to 17,000 in 2014, reduced child marriages from 42 per cent to 34 per cent. Comprehensive knowledge among learners on HIV and sexuality has increased by 25 per cent since the introduction of CSE (Ministry of Education Statistical Bulletin 2018). It is our considered view that suspending CSE would have far reaching repercussions and will reverse hard fought gains that have been achieved especially over the last 7 years under the leadership of His Excellency President, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu.”