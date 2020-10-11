Level playing field for 2021, UK minister urges Zambia

VISITING UK Minister for Africa James Duddridge says it is important that Zambia maintains is democratic credentials and a level playing field for 2021 elections.

And Duddridge has announced an additional £12m (K310 million) of funding to tackle childhood malnutrition in Zambia.

In a tweet after meeting opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema in Lusaka, Duddridge said the two discussed political and economic contexts.

“Noted concerns on restrictions for opposition and freedom of expression. It is important that Zambia maintains its democratic credentials and a level playing field for 2021 elections,” Duddridge tweeted.

Since his arrival in the country last week, Duddridge has had engagements with President Edgar Lungu and has announced several UK funding support programmes.

Meanwhile, during his visit to 260 Brands / SEBA Foods, a Zambian SME that has received UK support to invest in expanding the company’s capacity to produce nutritious foods for the Zambia market, Duddridge announced £12m (K310 million) of funding to tackle childhood malnutrition in Zambia.

The support builds on UK engagement in scaling up nutrition efforts in Zambia since 2011.

“The UK will work in close coordination with other cooperating partners to provide financial and technical support through the UN to reach 90 per cent coverage of an agreed package of interventions in 34 prioritised districts. These efforts will be informed by key lessons from earlier support, including the need to prioritise the package, strengthen convergence of interventions at community and household level, reduce the cost of national level coordination structures, prioritise resources to community-level interventions and ensure a smooth flow of funds,” according to a statement from the British High Commission in Lusaka.

According to the statement, Duddridge said: “Tackling childhood malnutrition remains a significant challenge for Zambia. Malnutrition hinders school achievement, work productivity and earning potential, leading to an estimated 10 per cent loss on annual GDP growth.”

“The UK is working closely with the Zambian government to address the multiple causes of malnutrition, from improving child-feeding practices to increasing access to nutritious diets. Engaging the private sector is crucial to increase production and access to safe, affordable and nutritious foods and our work to increase access to finance and investment readiness are just as critical in delivering our mutual objectives.”

Meanwhile, Duddridge announced that the UK was to facilitate investment and improve productivity in key economic sectors of up to over £100 million (about K2.6 billion) to Zambia.

He said growing economies, creating jobs and enhancing productivity were all critical components for tackling poverty.

He made the announcement following his meeting with the Zambian Minister of Finance, Dr Bwalya Ng’andu, in Lusaka.

“UK announces new initiative to support 50,000 jobs, facilitate over £100m (2.6 Billion Kwacha) of private sector investment and improve productivity in key sectors of Zambian economy…to help drive economic growth in Zambia, through supporting high potential SMEs to access investment, innovate and improve productivity,” the statement reads in part.

The British High Commission said focus sectors would include agriculture, tourism and services to the mining industry.

“The Private Enterprise Programme Zambia 2 (PEPZ2) will strengthen Zambia’s reputation as a finance and investment hub for the region…the majority of the UK support will be delivered through the new locally established investment entity called Prospero. As well as directly engaging with SMEs and investors, Prospero also builds relationships with other Zambian and international institutions to strengthen the overall ecosystem for business support and investment. Prospero recently established one such partnership with the Development Bank of Zambia and has several others in the pipeline,” the statement adds.

Duddridge said: “Growing economies, creating jobs and enhancing productivity are all critical components for tackling poverty and giving the people of Zambia the tools to determine their own economic futures. This new initiative, bringing together support for small businesses with regulatory reforms in key sectors and facilitating greater channels for finance and investment, including from our global finance centre in the UK, provides a comprehensive toolkit for us to partner with Zambia in driving economic growth.”

“As well as creating vital new jobs and investment opportunities, it will also create a greater focus on productivity. Combined with the UK’s focus on strengthening regional trade, Zambia’s strategic location and positive regulatory environment provide real potential for Zambia to act as an investment hub for the region,” Duddridge said.

Ng’andu welcomed UK’s commitment of support to the growth of Zambia’s private sector.

“This major new programme will benefit in particular the numerous high-potential Small and Medium Enterprises that drive jobs within the Zambian economy as well as helping to strengthen economic ties between Zambia and the UK.”