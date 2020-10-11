PF HAS LOST CREDIBILITY …unless we change govt next year, borrowing will be very difficult – M’membe

FRED M’mermbe says unless government changes next year, it will be very difficult for the country to borrow any more money.

Featuring on Diamond Television’s Expert Analysis programme on Friday night, Dr M’membe, the Socialist Party leader, said the current government has lost credibility.

He said the projects in the 2021 budget were also not workable because no one had confidence in the current government.

“Some of the financing assumptions are laughable. There’s an assumption that there will be debt rescheduling or debt rearrangement. Also, there’s an assumption that there will be further borrowings. Who can lend you money when you are neck up with debt, you are chocked with debt and you don’t have the credibility?” he asked. “Unless we change government next year, borrowing for this government will be very difficult, getting debt rescheduling will be very difficult because the credibility of government is low. If I owed you money, and I come to you and tell you, ba Cheswa nshakwanishe ukulipila, ninkwata ama problems aya na aya (Mr Cheswa, I won’t manage to pay, I have these problems); and you see me the following day buying an expensive automobile, you’re seeing me in new suits, you’re seeing me building a house there and there, you’re seeing me engaging in all sorts of extravagances, are you going to accept my request to reschedule my debt repayments? Are you going to accept that? You will have difficulties accepting that.”

M’membe said the International Monetary Fund and other cooperating partners would continue rejecting government’s debt rescheduling proposals because it lacked credibility.

“And we are seeing that the request that government has put has been rejected; they’re rejecting it. Until people with credibility come into government, it will be very difficult for this government to reschedule its debt and manage it properly,” Dr M’membe said. “They were not ready to listen to their own fellow citizens and other institutions. They spent US$5 million to go and ask for the same advice they were being given for free by their own people. They’re paying now for advice that they could get free. They’re paying institutions to help them reschedule the debt.”

Asked by the moderator if he expected the local currency to weaken further, Dr M’membe responded: “The kwacha has depreciated [by] 40 per cent over the last few months or couple of months. To regain that strength, what should happen? You have to increase your exports; you have to reduce your imports. Your imports require a high supply of hard currencies, the dollar especially. Your exports are a supply line. If you increase your exports and you manage your imports, you may stabilise the kwacha, but it will take a bit of time.”

He further observed that the production line had also gone down, making it difficult to revive the economy.

Dr M’membe, an economist, said the country had mostly been a one commodity producer, which was copper.

“We are a one commodity country; we’re exporting mainly copper. There’s very little we are exporting; yes, there’re a few things here and there but they’re not enough,” Dr M’membe said.

Asked how the country would increase its exports if it has no capacity to increase on the commodities, Dr M’membe described the situation as a crisis.

“That’s the crisis they’re in. If you look at the budget, they were depending on tourism; that’s the assumption, tourism. In a world affected by Covid, where there’re serious travel restrictions everywhere, you want to pin your hopes on tourism and also agricultural production! Those are the two things they’re talking about,” he explained. “They’re saying next year they’re hoping tourism will increase, how? Do we know when COVID-19 will end?”

Asked if there was still hope that the economy would regain, Dr M’membe responded: “We don’t have a choice but to regain. There has to be a reversal of fortunes at one time or the other. Everything is downward, there’s nothing upward. The living conditions of our people do not require an economist to tell them they’re bad. You see it everywhere; people feel it in their homes. So, the situation is desperate, especially for the poor; those living in rural areas especially. The impact of what is going on is heavy.”

Asked to compare the economy under MMD and PF, Dr M’membe said it had been a continuous neo-liberal process that had deepened.

He said despite having a debt relief during the Levy Mwanawasa administration, PF reversed everything.

“There was an attempt to accelerate infrastructure development in an irrational manner, through borrowing as if the other governments that were in this country [before] were fools or were led by fools who didn’t see the need to build this, to borrow and do this,” he said. “Our leaders did not want to listen. They were told by many people, including the World Bank, the IMF advised them to rationalise their infrastructure projects; they did not want to listen. They were even bragging, saying ‘we’ll not stop borrowing, we need to borrow’. But look at where we are today! A huge part of government revenues is consumed by or is supposed to be consumed by debt repayment.”

Dr M’membe said the country had remained in negative, making it difficult to progress in any way. “When you take debt repayments and emoluments or salaries of civil and public servants, there’s nothing that remains. What remains is a deficit; it’s in negative, which means [that] to balance up the budget, they have to borrow. But to borrow today it’s difficult because they’ve exhausted their debt capacity,” Dr M’membe said further.

“Borrowing is not limitless. You can only borrow when you have the capacity to borrow. They’re seeking debt reliefs, they’re seeking rescheduling, but who will listen? Who’ll listen to them when they were so arrogant?”

Asked what the nation should do since no one was willing to lend to it anymore, Dr M’membe called for a change of leadership.

He said people should also not put too much blame on the coronavirus when the economy was already bad before the pandemic.

When asked further if debt relief was the best option, Dr M’membe said there was nothing else the PF administration could ask for.

“What other options do they have? When you borrow money from someone and you are not able to pay, what options do you have? It’s either you default without talking to the person you owe money or you go to the person you owe money and say, nshakwanishe ukulipila; nshikwete impiya (I won’t manage to pay; I don’t have money). I’ve got these challenges and those challenges,” he said.

“We’re in that position. It’s either we default arrogantly, and there’re consequences, devastating consequences of not being able to repay your debts or your liabilities as they fall due especially when you still want to borrow, when you still have to trade.”

A caller, Siachamba from Kitwe, encouraged Dr M’membe him to continue fighting for the country.

“… we are looking at you people…fight exactly pakweba ati tulubule icalo, icalo calaya (fight exactly so that we liberate the country, the country will be destroyed),” said Siachamba.