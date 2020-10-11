Plan International urges girls to report cyber bullying

PLAN International Zambia says girls must take up the lead in reporting online cyber bullying in society.

Speaking ahead of the commemoration of the International Day of the Girl child, Plan International Zambia representative Ramin Shahzamani revealed that a survey that was conducted recently by Plan International revealed that most girls had gone off the internet for fear of being bullied.

Shahzamani said that as such, Plan International recommended to the owners of online platforms such as Facebook and Twitter to look into the issue of cyber bullying of girls because it really affects their self-esteem in society.

“This is a global online problem. Internet owners should ensure that they make the internet a better place for girls because these platforms are for the future and for the future of society,” he said.

Shahzamani further called on the Zambian government to come up with a strong legal policy of managing cyber crimes and making internet platforms safe for girls and young women in the country.

Meanwhile, the Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA) said girls should not sweep away cases of cyber crimes when bullied on the internet as users.

ZICTA corporate communications manager Ngabo Nankonde said that there were crimes of people being harassed online although the authority noted a few reported cases of girls being harassed.

“For example, if you look at the statistics that ZICTA has under the consumer protection, about 17 cases of girl cyber crimes have been reported this year meaning that the girls out there are getting harassed and some opt to keep these harassments to themselves,” she said.

Nankonde said that sadly, the authority had seen young girls strip and posts nude pictures on social media.

“When these pictures go online, it becomes a disaster for them, that is why the authority is training teachers on social media risks as trainee of trainers so that the teachers who are trained on these risks are able to encourage these young girls to be responsible users of the internet,”said Nankonde.

“The Ministry of Transport and Communication has developed a child online protection strategy which was recently launched and in this strategy we are looking at promoting child online safety, working with programmes dealing with online safety and ensure a safe online experience.”

And a youth representative Yande Banda said internet systems should be held more accountable for internet crimes as the generators.

“As young girls, we want to see more interference and solidarity from the owners to end social media crimes on young girls in society,” she said.

Banda, however, called on stakeholders to come together and end the growing trend affecting young girls in society.

This year’s International Day of the Girl Child which falls on 11th October 2020 would be commemorated under theme; ‘My Voice, Our Equal Future’ and Plan International Zambia has amplified the theme by voicing on ending girls online harassment as this affects the leadership and online ambitions of girls and young women.