Inonge is not being honest and sincere

Inonge Wina says police have not stopped political parties from organising political meetings.
She said this in response to a question in parliament by opposition Monze Central UPND member of parliament Jack Mwimbu: “Your honour, the Vice-President, yesterday [Thursday] at Mulungushi Conference Centre, presidents of political parties in this country met to discuss a number of issues that pertain to elections in this country. Issues were raised, and in their response, the Electoral Commission of Zambia guided the political parties. And their guidance was that all political parties should go flat out to sensitise members of the public pertaining to the forthcoming registration of voters. Your honour, the Vice-President, you are aware that the Ministry of Home Affairs, through the police, have been stopping political parties from engaging members of the public in this particular situation. Taking into account that you are the spokesperson for the Electoral Commission on the floor of this House, and you are the Vice-President of the Republic of Zambia, we would like to find out the guidance you are going to give to the home affairs minister pertaining to sensitisation. Sensitisation requires public meetings so that members of the public are educated by political parties. Are you going to allow political parties to engage members of the public in this process?”
In response, Inonge said, “Mr Speaker, the police have not stopped members of the opposition from organising political meetings, provided this is done under the public order Act. This has been said before, and to defy the laws of the country; to even exhibit feelings of attitudes of impunity, this will not be allowed, Mr Speaker, because it is an introduction to anarchy where a political party can say ‘whether we get permission or not we’ll go ahead with this and that demonstration’. I don’t think that is possible. We can undertake these activities with the blessings of the police. And the police should not bar people from organised, proper demonstrations of a type that do not disrupt public order and public peace. So, the meetings will continue. Some of the meetings do not need big public meetings, especially under COVID-19. But some of the meetings can be arranged in such a manner that we do not compromise the health of Zambians. And our people have to be told because sometimes they don’t understand. They think that when a leader has come, they all have to come to see the leader or meet the leader. So, it’s up to us leaders to educate our voters that there are certain health limits that have been put in place that we need to observe in order for us not to spread the COVID-19.”
It’s very clear that Inonge is not answering this question with honesty and sincerity. All the considerations she is talking about don’t seem to apply when it comes to the Patriotic Front. They only apply to the opposition. The public order Act and COVID-19 restrictions seem only to apply to opposition meetings. Patriotic Front leaders, cadres and supporters have been holding rallies, meetings, protests without permits from police and with no regard to the COVID-19 restrictions. But no Patriotic Front leader, cadre or supporter has been arrested or stopped by the police.
And it is not practical to obtain a police permit for every small meeting a politician wants to hold. It may be understandable for rallies and other very big meetings. But even them, the police have not been giving permits because these are only given on the orders of the Minister of Home Affairs.
People are threatening to hold meetings without police permits not out of love for anarchy but out frustration with police double standards, partiality and anarchy.
When laws and regulations are not administered in a fair and impartial manner a time always comes when the people start to defy them. That is not anarchy, it is a logical reaction to unjust and unfair treatment.
The opposition has no alternative but to defy these restrictions if they are to remain relevant.
