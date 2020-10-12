Kang’ombe ready to ‘give it a shot’ as MP

SUSPENDED Kitwe mayor Christopher Kang’ombe says he is determined to “give it a shot” as member of parliament next year.

However, Kang’ombe says he is mindful that there is a possibility that his name may not be on the ballot paper.

This is according to a posting on his official Facebook page.

“No one was born with a leadership title or leadership role to their name. Perhaps a son or daughter of a King in a traditional leadership setup. When I was growing up in Ndeke, I was just but Christopher Kang’ombe and not anything else am associated with today. My plan for next year is to offer myself for leadership in a different role and I am determined to give it a shot as Member of Parliament,” he stated. “I am however mindful that there is a possibility that my name may not be on the ballot paper.”

He states that despite this, he would still be of service to the country.

“But without a doubt, I will still be of service to this country in different capacity and with great satisfaction. I have already identified what that alternative role would be in serving the Motherland,” stated Kang’ombe.