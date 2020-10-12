NDC WON’T WAIT FOR 2021 – SENSELE

ZAMBIANS deserve the best than what they are getting out of the PF and President Edgar Lungu, says NDC member of the central committee Paul Sensele.

Sensele says the NDC will not wait for 2021 to embark on party mobilization knowing very well that the PF would not allow the opposition to do so.

“We are getting out, starting with Mazabuka,” Sensele said.

He said the PF would get a shock of its political life come 2021.

Sensele said he was a seasoned campaigner who managed to get the highest votes for Michael Sata in Akapelwa ward in 2011.

“Let us not wait for them to say you can go and campaign because they won’t allow us. The PF are scared of losing next year and they will do anything to stay in power. So let us unite and save our people. Zambians deserve better than what they are getting out of the PF and President Edgar Lungu,” he said. “I know how to campaign without attracting large gatherings of people as the PF are doing risking Zambians to the threat of COVID-19. So, we in the NDC, will not wait for 2021 to hit the ground in party mobilisation. So we will immediately commence party mobilisation starting with Mazabuka and then get to Namwala and later Gwembe. I know the police under instructions of the PF will try to stop us but we are prepared.”

Noting that the PF was freely campaigning, Sensele urged other opposition political parties to do the same.

He warned the PF that Zambians were not timid and would not sit back and watch their country being damaged.

“Zambians are peaceful and they will revolt against the PF in the ballot box. So the PF should be ready for a shock of their lives come 2021,” Sensele said.

He also advised President Lungu against heightening tension in the already divided country by using the privatisation process to fix UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema.

Sensele said the whole idea would backfire as it would be perceived tribal.

“History shows us that [Kenneth] Kaunda did arrest [Frederick] Chiluba and when Chiluba had the power, he also arrested Dr Kaunda. Chiluba made sure that Michael Sata was never President and it is unfortunate that he died before Sata became one. Rupiah Banda also faced problems with immunity all to try and have him in court, but later President Lungu ended up picking RB’s members such as Bowman Lusambo, Dora Siliya and others such as Vincent Mwale and we saw some journalists that were fired during Sata get back their jobs and one was sent to the USA…I want to appeal to President Edgar Lungu not to listen to wrong people that are surrounding him over the privatisation process,” he said. “It is just meant to fix HH. The country is already divided, don’t fuel the tension by using the privatisation process to fix Hakainde Hichilema.”

Sensele said if Hichilema was arrested, President Lungu would have to probe the Lap Green saga.

“People will say ‘is it that HH is Tonga? What about Rupiah Banda and Siliya. Is it that they are from Eastern that is why they can’t answer what they did to Zamtel?’ What about the issue of Zambia Railways, who will have to answer these questions? We have a lot of questions such as the issue of the DPP, Mutembo Nchito, the issue of Prime TV and the Post Newspaper,” he said.

Sensele advised President Lungu not to fall into a trap that would show him as a tribalist.