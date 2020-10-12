Tribalism, anarchy have no place in Christianity – Esther

FIRST lady Esther Lungu says tribalism, hostility and falsehoods have no place in Christianity.

And Chipata Diocese Bishop George Lungu has paid tribute to the Theresian Sisters for their hard work.

Meanwhile, Archbishop Tarciscio Ziyaye of Lilongwe Archdiocese in Malawi says the Theresian Sisters should use their 50th anniversary to re-energise themselves and reflect on the mission of the congregation.

During the commemoration at St Anne’s Cathedral in Chipata on Saturday, Esther who read from Romans 12 vs 4-19 urged Zambians to cherish the peace.

“Tribalism, hatred, anarchy, hostility, insults and falsehoods have no place in Christianity. Let us cherish each other. Let us cherish the peace that we continue to enjoy in Zambia. We just have one Zambia, there is no any other, this is our inheritance from the Lord, and this is our territory. Let us guard it jealously and in the fear of the Lord, ” she said.

Esther said she would continue supporting the Church especially women through her Foundation.

She said she was grateful to the Catholic Church and the Church in Zambia for the support it is giving to President Edgar Lungu and the government as he carries out the responsibility of uplifting the lives of Zambians.

Esther said the Church had provided very important guidance to Zambia’s leadership, congregants and general citizenry over the years.

She said the role that the church was playing had contributed to the country’s prosperity.

Esther, who contributed K20,000 to the Theresian Sisters congregation, urged the Sisters to continue emulating the virtues of hard work, love, compassion and rendering humble services to the poor as taught by Jesus Christ.

And Bishop Lungu said he was grateful to the Theresian Sisters for their obedience.

“We gave these sisters a nickname as ‘tough sisters’. There was a reason for that. During the RENAMO era, Chadiza was in trouble but these Sisters did not abandon their sheep. They stayed in Chadiza when bullets were being fired. These sisters remained faithful to their mission,” he said.

Bishop Lungu said the Theresian Sisters accepted to serve in Lumimba and Khokwe Parish when there were no priests.

He also commended the first lady for accepting to be part of the celebration.

“Something that touched me personally yesterday (Friday), I just received a phone call telling me that Mama Esther is requesting that she could see her children at Cheshire Homes. Then I said a mother will remain a mother. When someone is a mother they have maternal instinct. I knew it was not just a request but an order. After seeing the children, she even left some gifts,” Bishop Lungu said.

He said the children at Cheshire Homes would forever remember Esther’s visit.

Earlier in his sermon Archbishop Ziyaye said the anniversary should re-energise the Theresian Sisters.

Archbishop Ziyaye urged the Sisters not to go against the mission of their profession.

Theresian Sisters superior general Sr Agness Cecilia Jonas said the congregation had made strides in various areas by establishing schools with meagre resources and working tirelessly in pastoral activities.

Sr Jonas said through various pastoral and charity work, the Sisters endeavour to live their charism of being called to liberate.

“We’ve just done that in the last 50 years and the journey continues. It is indeed worthy celebrating and this is why we are all here to celebrate this special day,” said Sr Jonas. “We sincerely acknowledge the assistance rendered by our partners because on our own we would not have reached this far.”

The Theresian Sisters congregation started in Malawi in 1929 before extending to Zambia in 1970.

The event was also attended by chiefs Mphamba of Lundazi and Zingalume of Chadiza.