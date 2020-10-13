It’s everyone’s duty to change Zambia for the better – Mwikisa

IT is the duty of every Zambian to change Zambia for the better, Socialist Party second vice-president Dr Mwikisa has said.

Speaking when the Socialist Party unveiled eight parliamentary candidates for constituencies in Lusaka, Eastern and Western provinces, Dr Mwikisa called on all Zambians to stand up and press for better change.

He noted that although the country’s national anthem talks about “Stand and sing of Zambia, proud and free,” the country was divided into those who could afford basic necessities and those who could not.

Dr Mwikisa said the objective of the Socialist Party was to bridge the gap between those who could afford accessing education for their children, those who could afford medication as well as food and those who could not.

“We as the Socialist Party want to ensure that in a country like Zambia with a lot of water resources, with a lot of land, no one goes to sleep hungry. These are our objectives as the Socialist Party. The Comrades that we are going to introduce here are going to work with the communities, they are going to work with their constituencies, they are going to work with everyone in Zambia to ensure that we achieve these objectives,” he said. “A country which has so much water, what you see is people from morning to sunset looking for water – that is not acceptable, it is our duty and everyone out there to stand up and change your country, Zambia for the better.

Dr Mwikisa said the latest list of aspirants had been picked from their various constituencies and understood the values and principals of the Socialist Party and would work to implement them.

The eight candidates announced yesterday bring the total number of parliamentary aspirants adopted for the 2021 elections by the party so far to 20.

Those adopted yesterday include Preston Chinyama for Nalolo, Martin Phiri (Mkaika Constituency), Kenani Kalala (Chipangali Constituency) and John Zulu for Kasenengwa Constituency.

Others are Chiteo Singongi for Kalabo, Ntazana Musukuma (Chawama), Matakala Music (Nkeyema) and Sitali Likubangu for Sikongo Constituency.

All the candidates pledged to work with party president Fred M’membe, party structures and the communities to effect positive development once elected.