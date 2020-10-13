Mwale calls for support to storm-hit Mugubudu

CHIPANGALI PF member of parliament Vincent Mwale has called for support from well-wishers to help people whose houses were damaged following heavy rains that left a trail of destruction in Mugubudu and surrounding areas.

And former Chipangali MP Lucas Phiri says the damage caused by the storm in the area is severe.

The storm has left over 260 households in the cold in Chipangali district.

The heavy winds which were experienced between 18 and 19:00 hours on Saturday also blew away a shed rented by the Ministry of Agriculture, while 10 tonnes of groundnut seed meant for farmers under the Farmer Input Support Programme has gone to waste.

Roofing sheets at Mgubudu police post, four churches, and several shops were also blown away.

Operations at the police post were paralysed after the disaster.

Chipangali council secretary John Mwanza said experts were already on the ground to assess the extent of the damage.

Mwanza said some houses have been completely destroyed while others were partially damaged.

And Mwale, who is also infrastructure and housing minister, visited the area on Sunday afternoon.

He said he has already contacted the Minister in the Office of the Vice-President to begin to mobilise response to the disaster.

Mwale said the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit has promised to send tents and other necessities to the area.

He said Trade Kings and Nyimba Supermarket have also promised to donate to the affected families.

Mwale urged the district commissioner and councillors to explain to the people what the government was doing to help mitigate their suffering.

He appealed to the council to intensify inspections to make sure that structures that people build meet the expected standards.

“This is a calamity. We can’t apportion blame on anyone. I appeal to well-wishers to also come in and help,” said Mwale.

Meanwhile, Phiri said he was one of the affected people after his business centre was damaged.

“It’s good that you [Mwale] have come early to check what has happened. We expect that support will come early to the affected people. This support has to be done without segregation,” he said.

Phiri took Mwale round his business place to assess the damage.

Some iron sheets were seen in trees while others flew to distant places.