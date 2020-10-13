Northerners show everybody you’ve been left behind – Kalaba

THE opposition DP has told northerners that life and death are in their own hands, over who they are going to vote for as Republican President next year.

DP president Harry Kalaba is startled that President Edgar Lungu is demanding a third go at the presidency, “when families are having chilli and salt for supper.”

On a special interview programme on Radio Mano in Kasama on Sunday afternoon, Kalaba cautioned northerners against continuing with the trend of surrounding and cheering flamboyant PF leaders.

“They come from Lusaka, feeling full, and then you mob them, with ‘encouraging’ words that ‘these are the people who are enjoying.’ If you continue with that, you are ruining your future as a people,” Kalaba said in Icibemba. “Imwe mwebena Northern Province imfwa nobumi fili muminwe yenu ifyo mwalacita uyu umwaka uleisa (you northerners, life and death are in your hands, over how you’ll vote next year.”

He said the issue of governance had “choked” PF leaders.

“This is too much for them! That’s the reason the country is fraught with unemployment today. Families are having chilli and salt for supper and then someone should be demanding for a third term. No! Ba president tatwabapata iyo, misango yabo (we don’t hate the President, per see. We hate his habits),” Kalaba noted. “This Bill 10 thing, even God has not allowed it. Let’s abandon it! We’ll respect ba Lungu as a former president, unlike him forcing himself on citizens beyond next year.”

He said he was not the “driver” in the PF government but simply a minister.

“When I realised that the PF driver was driving slowly and that we won’t reach our destination on time, I said let me get out of this bus and find a faster one,” Kalaba said, stressing that PF government leaders lack seriousness befitting national governance. “…Others are ever smiling while others are ever defensive of the Lungu presidency. That’s the problem! This is the reason Northern, Luapula and Muchinga provinces are this under-developed! It’s because the leaders you choose from here go to Lusaka only speak for their superiors and, to enrich themselves.”

He complained about marked lack of industries in Northern Province.

“You have a nice Kateshi coffee plantation here in Kasama. But you don’t process coffee! When we are in power, we want that Kateshi coffee to become a highly selling product throughout Zambia and in the SADC region,” Kalaba promised. “Once we start exporting coffee, we would have created more than 5,000 jobs. Unemployment in Kasama would have been dealt with!”

Kalaba added that a DP government would practically repose Zambia’s wealthy in its citizens.

He stressed that the August 2021 elections would not be about: “some kind of a trial and error joke.”

“PF won the Lukashya by-election recently here in Kasama district. But tell me; have feeder roads been improved?” Kalaba asked. “So, the 2021 elections will be about our welfare as Zambians and how we want to proceed thereafter. Next year will be a time for self-liberation and even you people in Northern Province should show everybody that you have been left behind.”

Kalaba also told listeners that the PF would be transporting people to the nearest polling station to go and register as voters, starting on October 28 until 30 November this year.

“Nangu fye usapota Harry Kalaba, DP, ngabaisa ba PF nama motoka yabo (even if you support Harry Kalaba and the DP, when PF officials come with their vehicles [to take people for voter registration], mulenina mo (jump in as well) pantu batila umutaba weshilu baukombola ilyo lipenene (benefit from somebody when they become desperate),” Kalaba said.

“If they entice you with money, pokeni (get) pantu inshita iyakubalilapo niyino ine (because this is the only time for benefiting from them). Nga mwafilwa ukubalila nomba, ninshi lwenu (if you fail to derive your personal benefits from them now, then it’s up to you). But when time to vote comes, go and vote for Harry Kalaba and the DP.”

On the proposed vote for prisoners, Kalaba emphasised that the DP would be very cautious on everything surrounding the matter.

“As the Democratic Party natulanda ukutila nga mwalasuminisha abafungwa ukutila basale mu 2021 elections (if you are going to allow inmates to vote in 2021 elections), then there should be easy access to correctional facilities, for all interested political parties,” explained Kalaba. “Otherwise we will not accept the mockery of allowing others to have access to campaign in correctional facilities, while we watch them ‘because they are the ruling party.’ That will not work out! If prisoners are going to vote, we’ll demand a very clear modus operandi about how that will be done.”