Take up your rightful role, Malupenga tells ZAPRA

TAKE up your rightful role so that you can be called upon to give guidance to government, Amos Malupenga urges public relations practitioners.

Addressing the Zambia Public Relations Association (ZAPRA) gala dinner held at Avani Victoria Falls Resort on Friday, Malupenga who is Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services permanent secretary, said ZAPRA should be known just as LAZ and other associations are.

“ZAPRA is relatively new but we want you to take your rightful role so that you can be called upon to offer guidance to government. We are looking forward to the time you will occupy that space,” said Malupenga. “Every ministry is supposed to have a spokesperson to have interactions with the public. Public relations also is key in promoting Zambia’s attractiveness and competitiveness at the global level. It is for this reason that government has, and continues to deploy press attaches in its missions abroad. Currently, out of 36 missions abroad, 15 have press attaches while others are yet to establish these offices.”

Malupenga called upon public relations practitioners to use their skills effectively to disseminate messages on COVID-19.

And in an interview with, ZAPRA president Mwamba Siame said the world was changing very fast and urged public relations practitioners to step up their work.

“Public relations practitioners need to step up to the dynamics in the world. Things are changing very rapidly and we have a lot of work to do. We have to adapt to new ways of working, and I think we can do it,” said Siame.