Buy a Brick Campaign set to handle over 62 houses in Lusaka

SIXTY-TWO underprivileged families in Lusaka are set to receive home empowerment as part of the initiative being championed by the People’s Process on Housing and Poverty in Zambia (PPHPZ) in partnership with Stanbic Bank.

PPHPZ communications officer Eunice Kashimba said the 62 houses would be the first to be handed over to deserving recipients out of the 1,000 low cost units to be constructed in different parts of Zambia under the Stanbic Bank sponsored Buy a Brick Campaign.

Kashimba said under the terms of the partnership, Stanbic Bank through its Buy a Brick Campaign where President Edgar Lungu is the patron, was expected to build 200 low cost housing units for the underprivileged over a period of five years.

He said so far, 12 low cost houses had been completed in Lusaka’s 10 Miles area and another 50 are due for completion in Lusaka’s Kasupe area, bringing the initial total to 62 units to be handed over to vulnerable families before the end of the year.

Stanbic Bank Zambia partnered with PPHPZ on a campaign dubbed the “Stanbic Bank Buy a Brick Campaign” to support grassroots and vulnerable federation slum dwellers with decent and affordable housing across the country.

The campaign hopes to demonstrate the efficacy of working with organised communities in housing delivery as well as showcase low cost building techniques and other modalities of making housing affordable for the vulnerable.