Commonwealth urges measures to address mental health stigma

COMMONWEALTH secretary general Patricia Scotland says there is need for measures to address the social stigma associated with mental health conditions which prevails in so many cultures and communities within the Commonwealth.

Speaking on World Mental Health Day, Scotland impressed upon member countries the importance of examining mental health legislation to see whether it is in line with the UN Convention on the rights of persons with disabilities.

“We must empower and protect people and urgently take steps to reform mental health legislation where this is necessary,” she said.

A Commonwealth Foundation report has revealed that laws in many member countries do not yet comply with the 2008 UN Convention, with legislation based on outdated understanding of the mental health conditions.

According to a statement, measures which remain on the statute book in many jurisdictions were based on approaches which have been superseded by modern advances in care and treatment of disorders.

It stated that legislation in some cases results in people with mental health conditions being denied their fundamental human rights and their ability to lead fulfilling lives.

It stated that mental health conditions affect one in four people worldwide at some point in their lives and are the third leading cause of disease burden, costing the global economy about $2.5 trillion annually in social services and lost productivity.

It stated that these pre-Covid estimates were likely to worsen as the economic fallout, financial insecurity, social isolation and bereavement which accompany the pandemic are pushing more people into mental health crises.

It stated that distress calls to mental health helplines have risen by as much as 200 per cent in some countries, while the suicide rate is higher compared with a year before.

“Historically, experience teaches us that the impact of economic hardship and social insecurity are likely to lead to increases in the numbers of people with mental health conditions. As well as being detrimental to the wellbeing of those with existing mental health diagnoses, the global lockdown is causing many others with no history of psychological disorders – particularly health workers, young people and women – to develop conditions such as depression and anxiety,” Scotland said. “The pandemic has disrupted treatment, support services and coping mechanisms in communities, forcing many to conceal their struggle and to feel abandoned without help. This is likely to result in a sharp increase in the numbers of people needing urgent care and treatment once the pandemic is overcome and restrictions are lifted.”

She said it was vital that member countries should be ready to provide essential health services to treat and support people with mental health conditions and prepare their healthcare systems to handle the coming surge even while they are responding to the pandemic.

Recalling the commitment to mental wellbeing made by the Heads of Government of Commonwealth countries at their last biennial summit, the Scotland urged countries to take action in accordance with that commitment and to implement reforms which would lead to compliance with the UN Convention.

“The first and perhaps most important step towards delivering on this commitment requires modernising mental health legislation in line with the UN Convention and in consultation with those affected by mental health conditions and the representative organisations,” Scotland said. “Pragmatic legislation provides a legal framework to address critical issues such as giving everyone access to health services, rehabilitating and integrating those affected, ending stigma, promoting mental wellbeing and protecting their human rights.”

The Secretariat together with the Commonwealth Nurses and Midwives Federation is currently helping The Bahamas review its existing mental health legislation and to draft new statutes which accord with the UN Convention.

If enacted, the updated legislation will come into effect at a time when Bahamians deal with the dual impact of Hurricane Dorian and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Federation has previously supported Seychelles with writing and enacting new mental health legislation while a similar process is currently underway in Botswana.

The UN Convention on the rights of persons with disabilities serves as a universal standard and legally binding framework for promoting and protecting those suffering from mental disorders. As of 2020, 53 out of the Commonwealth 54 member countries have ratified this treaty.