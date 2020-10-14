ECZ courting trouble for the country, says Andrew

ANDREW Banda says the Electoral Commission of Zambia is courting trouble for the country.

Andrew has highlighted that the electoral body has failed in its duties deliberately to advantage the Patriotic Front.

He was commenting on last week’s summit of heads of political parties held at Mulungushi International Conference Centre.

Andrew said Zambians did not expect the ECZ to impose on them a party that had failed them economically; one that uses violence to win elections and has put the country in serious debt which it is has no capacity to pay back.

“Just imagine what will happen to our beautiful country if ECZ cannot reach a consensus with all stakeholders soon! For me, ECZ are courting trouble for our country. If [chief electoral officer Patrick] Nshindano and his team are patriots and they love this country, they must put the interests of Zambians first rather than the PF’s and its desperate leaders who what to remain in power at all cost,” Andrew, a senior member of the UPND and former diplomat, said.

He said said Zambia had reached the most critical time since independence.

Andrew noted that there has never been so much tension over management of elections in Zambia’s history.

“The ECZ itself is to blame. I wish to state here, as UPND, we will not accept any illegal manoeuvres by ECZ to rig the 2021 elections,” Andrew said.

“Everything that is supposed to be done by ECZ according to the law or Constitution is being done illegally e.g. the discarding of the old Voters’ Register and introducing online voter pre-registration which will disenfranchise many voters, especially those in rural areas, issuance of national registration cards, the public order Act etc. Not abiding by the Constitution is a very serious offence in this country and most of those managing ECZ know the consequences of all this.”

Andrew said the ECZ had a duty to meet political party representatives on a regular basis to discuss all matters of concern related to election campaigns and the election itself.

He said the ECZ has deliberately not done such in order to advantage the PF.

Andrew said it was the duty of the electoral body to ensure political parties did not use state resources to campaign for the benefit of any political party or candidate.

“The PF has been using government resources such as DMMU mealie-meal, state funds and the police, among others, as experienced in all recent by-elections. This too is against the electoral code of conduct and against the law,” Andrew said.

He also noted that the ECZ had the duty to avail political parties with the election time-table and election notices in accordance with the Act.

Andrew said the ECZ in that regard had done the right thing by announcing the dates for presidential, parliamentary and other elections plus the date of elections.

“This is as it should be, though, all basics should have been put in place before announcing the date of nominations and elections, considering that we only have 10 months before elections and obviously this is deliberate and tailored to advantage the PF. When there is confusion in the electoral process, the PF benefits; that is the reason why we saw angry faces of leaders of the ruling party at the summit because the truth was being stated by HH [UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema] and [NDC leader Chishimba] Kambwili on Thursday last week,” he said. “Surrogates of the PF who constitute a minor less than two per cent of the vote cast in 2016 were excited to please their sponsor and master who if given a chance that day they would have licked his boots or shoes before even shaking his hand in order to please him. These surrogates are not interested in free and fair elections which Zambians and the donor community want. It is all about themselves and their tummies.”

Other duties Andrew said the ECZ has not done in order to advantage the PF include censuring all acts done by leaders of political parties, candidates, supporters, government and its organs, which were aimed at jeopardising elections or done in contravention of the electoral code of conduct.

Andrew said the ECZ had the duty to expeditiously declare election results.

“For example, 2015 and 2016 presidential elections took almost a week to announce the winner by ECZ in order to advantage and rig the elections in favour of the PF, which is also against the law,” Andrew said.

He said the ECZ had failed Zambians on its duty to ensure a campaign rally or meeting which is legally organised by any political party is not disrupted or arbitrary prohibited.

Andrew recalled that in the Chilubi by-election Hichilema had all his meetings cancelled arbitrarily and forced out of the constituency like a common criminal on grounds that President Edgar Lungu was in the area.

“This too is against the electoral code of conduct,” he said.

Andrew also noted that the Zambia Police had not acted professionally during elections like the case in the Sesheke by-election where PF cadres armed with offensive weapons including guns were set free after they were arrested by the police.

He recalled two senior police officers were retired in national interest for doing their job professionally, which he said was illegal.

“The shooting of Lawrence Banda in Kaoma and no arrest has been made up to now and yet the suspect is a well-known PF cadre. This is another illegality by ECZ,” Andrew said.

He said the ECZ has not adhered to its duty of ensuring equal opportunity is given to all stakeholders, particularly political parties.

“Looking at the above, it clearly shows that ECZ is up to no good by not following its own electoral code of conduct for the purposes of advantaging the PF. I therefore appeal to all well-meaning Zambians not to allow ECZ to conduct itself in the manner they are which is unfair to other political parties, especially UPND being the main contender in the 2021 elections. Furthermore, they want to disenfranchise over six million registered voters who are already on the voter’s roll, which is criminal,” Andrew said. “The donor community, especially the USA, the British have stated their position on the need to have free and fair elections next year. The onus is on Zambians themselves to ensure that free and fair elections are held next year.”

He said the summit of party presidents was a mess and did not achieve anything, which calls for regular meetings to iron out all contentious issues.

“Who is Nshindano to dictate to Zambians that parameters had changed without consulting stakeholders as provided by the law? According to Nshindano, close to 1.4 million people out of over six million registered votes are deceased. Nshindano further states that close to nine million are eligible to vote in 2021, how on earth can this be attained in a month?” asked Andrew. “How is it possible to register nine million voters in one month, when it took 11 years to register six million voters?”