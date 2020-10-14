JCTR mourns Fr Mumba

THE Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection (JCTR) says it has learnt with utmost shock the death of its immediate past executive director Fr Emmanuel Mumba, S.J.

Fr Mumba, 51 passed away on Tuesday after a long battle with cancer.

“Our heartfelt condolences go to the Catholic community in Zambia, and in particular to the Jesuit community in Zambia and Malawi where Fr Mumba had dedicated his service as the Provincial for the Zambia-Malawi Jesuit Province and also as the executive director at JCTR,” executive director Fr Alex Muyebe said.

He said Fr Mumba had a passion for the poor.

He said upon assuming office at JCTR, and considering the gravity of poverty in the country, Fr Mumba frequently engaged politicians both from the opposition and the ruling parties to bring to their attention the plight of the poor and vulnerable people in society.

“He was fearless, open, and frank but when it came to dealing with both individuals and politicians, he did it softly, calmly but still driving his point. Fr Mumba was also an easily approachable person. This attribute helped him to easily relate and form warm relations and work well with his staff at JCTR and with other partners in the operational environment,” he said.

“Fr Mumba was a resilient person who did not allow personal challenges to get in the way of his ministering to the people of God. He made every effort to live up to the Jesuit spirituality of the magis (a Latin word that means ‘more’ or ‘greater’). Magis refers to the philosophy of doing more for Christ, and therefore doing more for others. He was a humble person who never flaunted his academic achievements. He enjoyed parish work, especially at Matero Parish where he served for over 10 years.”

He said Fr Mumba was appointed JCTR Executive Director in 2017.

“He served in this position until 2019 when he became unwell. Prior to his appointment as JCTR executive director, Fr Mumba served as JCTR Board Chairperson from 2011 to 2017.

On behalf of the JCTR staff and the JCTR family and indeed on my own behalf, we are immensely grateful to God for the gift of Fr Mumba and we will always cherish the great opportunity we had of working with him. May God receive him in His eternal glory and may He console all of us, especially Fr Mumba’s family and friends,” said Fr Muyebe