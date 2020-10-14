PF basically a cabal of plunderers – Mfula

WHEN you see what President Edgar Lungu is doing you begin appreciating Frederick Chiluba, Levy Mwanawasa and Rupiah Banda, says Chanda Mfula.

Mfula, a former PF media director, said in a statement that notwithstanding the trio’s many flaws they allowed space for free speech, assembly and protest.

He said the PF, under President Lungu was by all standards and basically a cabal of plunderers looting the country to death.

“Who’s speaking for that young lone protester? Is this really the country Edgar and his cronies would want to live in if they were in opposition?” Mfula wondered.

He noted that democracy shouldn’t end on the day one is elected.

“Edgar is a dictator legitimated by an election. Democracy shouldn’t end on the day one is elected. It should guide how decisions are made and how citizens relate from rulers to opponents and everyone in between. It’s how the rule of law and the sanctity of liberty are respected,” Mfula said.

He said sadly, President Lungu had disregarded all the tenets of democracy.

Mfula noted with regret that President Lungu had even neglected the all-important task of leading the country’s socio-economic development.

“He is only leading his own party, which, by all standards, is basically a cabal of plunderers looting the country to death. They want to arrest and silence anyone who alerts the public to their heartless pilfering of the country’s resources,” said Mfula.