Police brutally shot dead Frank Mugala – HRC

THE Human Rights Commission (HRC) has recommended that the police officer who shot dead 14-year-old Frank Mugala in February this year be prosecuted for criminality.

Mugala, a Grade 8 pupil of Chazanga Basic School in Lusaka’s Chazanga area, was on February 13 this year shot dead by police after residents protested against gassing incidents that had rocked the country.

According to a report released by the Commission, Mugala did not participate in the riot, but was killed by police in cold blood on his way home.

HRC chairperson Mudford Mwandenga demanded in a report released yesterday that police take action against the responsible officer.

“That in the event that the Police command does not take any action, an inquest should be held in line with the provisions of Sections 41 and 28 (1) (c) 2 of the inquests Act, Chapter 36 of the Laws of Zambia in order to establish the identity of the officer responsible for the shooting to death of Frank Mugala to allow for appropriate criminal charges,” he stated in part. “Further, the police command has an obligation to avail suspected police officers in the commission of crime so that they are subjected to the due process of the law in cases where victims of the deceased decide to take the matter before the courts of law and pursue criminal charges.”

The HRC further recommended that the State should compensate Mugala’s family.

“The State should compensate the deceased’s family for the loss of life occasioned by the reckless conduct of its agents (Zambia Police officers). In the event that such compensation is not made within a reasonable time, the family of the late Frank Mugala should consider instituting civil proceedings against the State,” Mwandenga stated. “The Commission considers this as a test case of the State’s commitment to meeting its obligation of respecting the rule of law, constitutionalism and human rights by taking remedial measures wherever and whenever acts of human rights violations occur.”

He stated that Mugala and his family deserved justice for that criminal act.

“While the state authorities and the police command are on record that it does not please them to see officers being indicted or punished for acts arising out of their official duty, the Commission calls for justice to be done by among other measures, ensuring that perpetrators of human rights violations are punished in accordance with the law,” Mwandenga stated. “Whims or feelings of individuals should not be allowed to obstruct the course of justice and create a culture of impunity in violating human rights by state agents. To this end, the police command must own up and take administrative or any other action against the officer/s involved in order to end impunity.”

Mwandenga revealed that Mugala was brutally shot dead by a police officer.

He stated that the killing could not be justified in any way.

“Having reviewed the totality of the evidence, it is the firm and fair finding of the Commission that Frank Mugala was brutally shot dead by a state agent in the name of a police officer in gross deprivation of his right to life,” he stated. “It is the Commission’s well considered opinion that the shooting to death of the juvenile in question cannot be reasonably justified and does not fall within the legally permissible circumstances under which the deprivation of life may not be deemed as a violation of the right to life.”

Mwandenga regretted continued police brutality on unarmed citizens.

“The Commission has observed with a deep sense of regret a growing, systemic or pattern of cases of extra-judicial killings of individuals by the Zambia Police Service, without state remedial measures, through the so-called stray bullets. This is extremely sad. It downplays the sanctity of life and give an impression that law enforcement officers can take away one’s life without being sanctioned,” stated Mwandenga. “The deceased juvenile was from school during the material time of meeting his death and was not part of any protesting group. From scientific examination of his body after his death, he was shot from the back, a clear indication that he was not advancing towards the police. Hence, he was not in any way a threat to anyone or any property at the time he was shot dead…The use of live ammunition in a high-density township, to scare away unarmed protestors constituted an act of recklessness, negligence and unprofessionalism by the police.”