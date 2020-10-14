Privatisation inquiry absurd – Kyambalesa

PROFESSOR Henry Kyambalesa says it is absurd to start investigating the privatisation process that happened about 24 years ago.

In his write-up titled, Zambia: the privatisation saga, Prof Kyambalesa argues that going back to inquire into what happened that time would also mean involving participants that have since died.

“Also, one wonders how any individual could have been crafty enough to succeed in corruptly gaining access to any of the assets and/or enterprises under the surveillance of all the members of the ZPA’s board of directors and all the expert personnel from the six or so agencies sponsored by development partners,” he said. “It is absurd that we should be considering the prospect of going back 24 or so years and through the [Frederick] Chiluba, [Levy] Mwanawasa, [Rupiah] Banda, and [Michael] Sata administrations to investigate citizens and foreign experts who were involved in the privatisation process. If we do not have a Statute of Limitations for crimes and misdemeanours in any of our country’s legal statutes, it is perhaps time for Parliament and/or the Republican President to seriously consider the prospect of enacting such legislation.”

Prof Kyambalesa catalogued foreign institutions that participated in the process and wondered if they too would be summoned to testify.

Expert personnel on the process came from the Danish International Development Agency (DANIDA), the German Technical Cooperation Agency (GTZ), the Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation (NORAD), and Official Development Assistance (ODA).

Others are the United Nations Development programme (UNDP), the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), and the World Bank who directly participated in the privatisation process.

“I do not think these foreign agencies will be willing to go back 24 or so years and provide inputs to the contemplated commission of inquiry. Besides, the experts who were involved in the privatisation process are probably no longer working for agencies of the development partners, and some of them could have actually passed on,” Prof Kyambalesa argued further. “In Zambia, too, a lot of the citizens who were involved in the privatisation process over 24 or so years ago must have passed on and will, therefore, not be available for interrogation by the contemplated commission of inquiry on privatisation.”

He also wondered if participants who have since died would be punished posthumously if found wanting by the inquiry.

Prof Kyambalesa said the privatisation programme was in fact hailed by the World Bank as the most successful in Africa.

“So, if the commission of inquiry on privatisation will actually be constituted and consummated and some Zambians who were involved in the privatisation process are found wanting but have passed on, will the deceased culprits face the law posthumously? And what will happen to any of the foreign experts who will likely be found to have corruptly gained from their participation in the privatisation process?” asked Prof Kyambalesa. “And, incidentally, the World Bank, cited by Fundanga and Mwaba (1997:8), rated our beloved country’s privatisation programme in 1996 as having been ‘the most successful’ in sub-Saharan Africa, and that it offered ‘many examples of best practice.’ Why, then, should we start casting doubts about the probity and veracity of the people who presided over, as well as those who performed the various tasks of, a process that was highly rated by the World Bank – a highly reputable and genuine global institution – 24 years later? In conclusion, I personally do not think there is a good and justifiable reason to spend time and our beloved country’s meagre financial resources on a Commission that will apparently not benefit the citizenry.”