Socialism is simply giving dignified life to our people – M’membe

DR FRED M’membe says socialism is not a complicated concept.

Meanwhile, Dr M’membe, the Socialist Party president, says he cannot be a burden-bearer for President Edgar Lungu.

Dr M’membe featured on Hot FM radio’s Red Hot breakfast show yesterday.

He explained that socialism was simply giving a dignified life to citizens.

“Socialism is not a complicated thing as people try to make it. It’s not about bombastic words, bombastic concepts. Socialism is simply giving a dignified life to our people, by providing them with services that make life dignified,” Dr M’membe clarified. “Our priority will be to give our children the education they need. So, we’ll socialise education and make it free from nursery, at the age of three, all the way to university.”

He asserted that a better society, in the modern world, could not be built with uneducated people.

“It’s not possible!” Dr M’membe argued. “The more a woman gets educated, the lesser and lesser infant mortality rates you have, because they are able to look after children better. So, it will be compulsory for every citizen to go to school up to Grade 12.”

Dr M’membe added that under a socialist-oriented government, “the adults who are illiterate today, within two years, we’ll make them literate.”

“We’ll have a huge literacy campaign, which we have already started…” he said.

Dr M’membe also explained that Northern Rhodesia (Zambia) had been on the current capitalist path since 1891 when Cecil Rhodes and his company, the British South Africa Company (BSA), colonised the territory.

“We have been on that path to this very day from 1891. We know what capitalism has done to our country. If capitalism had succeeded in this country, there would be no need for any other system. There would be no need for socialism,” Dr M’membe noted. “But capitalism has not only impoverished our people but it has also killed. We know what Cecil Rhodes did to entrench his businesses here; to get mining rights, to get the land he wanted to have. He killed! Capitalism kills! Cecil Rhodes killed 10,000 Ngonis. He killed commander Nsingo, the leader of the Ngoni warriors.”

He underscored that when capitalists are against something, “they kill.”

“They killed Patrice Lumumba in 1960. Patrice Lumumba won the elections in the Congo and became Prime Minister. [But] because he was pro-worker, pro-poor, he was espousing socialist ideas, they killed him. Melted his body in sulphuric acid!” Dr M’membe said. “There is no grave of Patrice Lumumba anywhere in the world. They even had the audacity to take his teeth and send them to Belgium. What crime did Patrice commit? You saw what they did to Kwame Nkrumah when he was trying to pursue socialist ideas in Ghana. They overthrew him [and] he died in exile in Conakry.”

Dr M’membe added that capitalists killed socialists in Samora Machel of Mozambique and Thomas Sankara of Burkina Faso.

“You saw even Muammar Gaddafi who was not socialist but was anti-imperialist; you saw the way they killed him, as if it was a dog they were killing,” he noted. “The damage done by capitalism to our people is huge. It hasn’t stopped us [but] it’s continuing. That’s why Pope Francis today is saying capitalism is the worst enemy of the Catholic Church.”

Meanwhile, when asked about his old relationship with President Lungu, Dr M’membe responded that: “I have known Mr Lungu for a long time.”

“He was not my lawyer, per se. But he was somebody I associated with – my lawyer was Sakwiba Sikota,” he said.

About his current relationship with the President, Dr M’membe answered: “there is no active relationship.”

“He is barricaded in State House! You can’t just go there and say ‘I want to see, Mr President’ and then you see him,” Dr M’membe said. “I have not seen him [and] I have not interacted with him since he became President. I used to meet him before he was President but not after that.”

About President Lungu’s reaction towards him (Dr M’membe) if they meet, he answered: “I don’t know!”

“I can [only] speak for myself,” Dr M’membe said.

Asked what he could do if he met President Lungu, Dr M’membe said he would act the same way he used to relate with him, before he assumed the Republican presidency

“I would greet him. But, of course, now he has security; you just can’t walk there and say greetings and so forth. No!” he said.

Asked for his relationship with President Lungu after his government closed The Post in June 2016, Dr M’membe, who was Post editor-in-chief, said those are the President’s issues.

“Those are his problems – they are not my problems. Why should I be the burden bearer for him? What he has done to me is his problem. I have not done anything to him,” noted Dr M’membe. “So, I don’t have issues.”