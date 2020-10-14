TopStar adds five more local channels to its platform

TOPSTAR Communications Company Limited has added five local television stations to the platform, dating back to July this year.

Public relations manager Joy Chula said

this brings the number of local TV stations on TopStar Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) platform to 32.

Chula said the number also includes television stations that are broadcast in specific areas.

She said the new television stations include Mozo; Millennium; Musanza; Sun and Nonkas.

Chula said of the 32 stations, 11 were currently viewed countrywide; six were broadcast in the provincial headquarters and along the line of rail; while 13 were restricted to single specific areas.

She said the areas of broadcast as outlined were in line with the service level agreement