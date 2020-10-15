God will release us from this tyranny – Hachipuka

GOD almighty will one-day release us from this tyranny, says Emmanuel Hachipuka.

Hachipuka, an accountant, was a UPND member of parliament in Mbabala Constituency from 2000 to 2011.

He is a UPND founder member and he remains a member of the opposition party.

On Tuesday, a page on Facebook named Patriotic Front – PF claimed that Hachipuka had said he is ready to testify against UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema’s privatisation corruption.

It alleged that Hachipuka had insisted that Hichilema purchased from him 4,000 cattle in 1997, “the very period that he was chairperson for privatisation negotiations…”

It further ‘quoted’ Hachipuka saying from what he could gather, Hichilema used dirty privatisation money to purchase the 4,000 cattle.

Debunking the allegations against him, Hachipuka told The Mast that he never sold any cattle to Hichilema.

He categorically denied ever issuing a statement on privatisation of any State asset before or in the recent past.

“I want further to state that I have at no time ever sold to Hakainde Hichilema even a single cow. Besides, I have never at any time owned even a 1,000 cattle at one time in my life.” Hachipuka said. “I also want to inform you that I am a founder member of UPND. I am and will remain a member of UPND.”

He noted that he is one of the surviving inner circle members of the UPND, dating back to the days of the party’s founding president, Anderson Mazoka.

Hachipuka stressed that he had been and that he is still responsible for his continued fight for a better Zambia.

“I remain resolute to our UPND dreams of a better Zambia,” Hachipuka said. “For me, I will walk with Hakainde Hichilema, the same way Liso Mungoni walked with Harry Mwanga Nkumbula.”

He stressed that people could call those in the UPND what they want but: “we shall remain resolute for a better mother Zambia.”

“Nothing on this will move me from supporting this gallant son (Hichilema) of Africa and Zambia in particular,” Hachipuka said.

He maintained that he never sold to Hichilema any cattle, or anything for that matter.

“I can therefore not be a witness to nothing,” he noted.

Hachipuka encouraged Hichilema to carry on with the fight for a better Zambia.

“We are behind you, my young [man]. God almighty will one-day release us from this tyranny,” said Hachipuka. “If we were able to gain independence, why then would God not release us from this current mess, I ask?”