NAPSA seeks judgment in default of appearance on IMS

THE National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA) has asked the Lusaka High Court to enter judgement in default of appearance and defence against Intelligent Mobility Solutions.

This is in a matter where NAPSA has sued Intelligent Mobility Solutions, demanding payment of K141,000 as penalty arrears for not remitting employees’ monthly contributions on time.

NAPSA wants the court to compel Intelligent Mobility Solutions (IMS) to pay it K141,760.07 as penalty arrears for non or late contribution of the employees’ pension scheme.

It also wants interest, damages, costs and any other relief the court may deem fit.

In its statement of claim, NAPSA said it was a statutory body mandated to collect monthly contributions from contributing employers, while IMS was a statutory body established under the provisions of the Road Traffic Act No.11 of 2002.

The Authority submitted that IMS was mandated to pay to the National Pension Scheme contribution in respect for its employees at the end of each month.

It further said if payment was not made within the stipulated time limit, such a payment would attract a 20 percent cumulative penalty for each month.

NAPSA said IMS had been remitting monthly contributions late, as a result it had accumulated debt in penalty arrears in the sum of K141,760.07.

It stated that despite several reminders and written correspondence that IMS effect its mandatory requirement to comply with the law, the respondent had neglected or failed to pay the money.