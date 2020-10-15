NDC challenges police over Lusambo ‘Covid concert’ permit

NATIONAL Democratic Congress deputy mobilisation chairman Fabian Mutale has challenged the Inspector General of Police to explain to the nation when Copperbelt PF mobilisation chairman Bowman Lusambo applied for permit to hold a COVID-19 sensitisation rally in Ndola this weekend.

Mutale, who is also known to many as Sata 1, said the country has never had such a partisan and unprofessional police service such as the one currently led by Kakoma Kanganja where everything the opposition does must be blocked.

The ruling PF is scheduled to hold a ‘COVID-19 sensitisation rally’ at Musa Kasonka Stadium this Saturday. The party has invited South African musicians, Master KG and Mafikizolo who will be entertaining people, alongside local artistes such as Yo-Maps and Chanda Na Kay.

However, Mutale said looking at the magnitude of the event, the crowds might actually be exposing themselves and the nation to the deadly COVID-19 further.

“And the NDC wants an explanation from Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja as to when Bowman applied for a permit and when it was given. I wonder why the PF has to hold COVID-19 sensitisation campaigns when the pandemic was ravaging the country. I don’t see the logic in holding such rallies at a time when numbers have reduced. What are they trying to do, escalate the virus again?” Mutale wondered.

He noted that the PF is campaigning everywhere under the pretence of inspecting developmental projects, and the latest ploy being COVID-19 as a cover.

Mutale wondered in which capacity Lusambo would be talking about COVID-19 on the Copperbelt if it is not for political mileage.

“Mr Lusambo is just a provincial minister for Lusaka in terms of government portfolio but from a political perspective, he is going there as mobilisation chairperson. He has no medical qualification and so the only drive behind this is campaigning for the PF. Yet when we [opposition parties] ask for any gathering, police block us,” he said.

Mutale warned senior police officers that nothing lasts forever.

He said the same junior police officers they are always unleashing on the opposition today would be used against them when the PF is no longer in office.

“We don’t even know if the PF has a permit for that event or not because the police simply do anything they are told to do. This is why a cadre is more respected in this country than a police officer. PF cadres can break the law with impunity any day and when officers try to bring sanity, they are fired or transferred,” Mutale said.

He said Zambia had degenerated into a state where the law is applied selectively.

“If the opposition tomorrow say they want to hold a COVID-19 sensitisation rally, will Mr Kanganja and his subordinates give them a go-ahead? This country’s laws were crafted long ago before the PF came into power and must not be regarded as a privilege for other citizens but a right,” Mutale said.

He wondered what democracy the PF has been bragging about when they are gagging the opposition every day.

Mutale warned the police not to push the opposition to the limit through their conduct and selective application of the public order Act.

“If the PF are strong as they claim, why are they blocking us from mobilising? We only have one reminder for them; Zambians are not stupid. The day of reckoning is coming when those who are making them stiff-necked will be running for their lives. We are watching them,” said Mutale.