Zambian children with cleft lip given new hope

CHILDREN with cleft lip and palate have been given renewed hope following the announcement that specialist international surgery charity Smile Train has stepped-up its campaign in Zambia.

In partnership with the Ministry of Health, the University Teaching Hospital, Beit CURE Hospital in Lusaka and Arthur Davison Hospital in Ndola, the US-based charity is urging parents to take advantage of free life-changing surgery and treatment for children with the condition.

According to a statement, Smile Train has been spearheading similar initiatives in Africa since 2002, and is committed to treating patients through programmes that provide access to important comprehensive cleft care services.

“Bringing hope to families who have felt despair is heart-warming. Seeing a child’s life change after surgery is indescribable,” Sibusisiwe Shyna Yona, Smile Train’s programme director for Southern Africa, said.

A cleft lip is an opening or split in the upper lip that occurs when developing facial structures in an unborn baby leading to lips not closing completely. Globally, some 200,000 babies are born every year with cleft lips and/or palates.

According to the statement, children with untreated clefts face physical difficulties in eating, breathing, hearing and speaking. Cleft treatment alleviates many of these difficulties, ultimately enabling them to thrive.

The surgery, which would otherwise be expensive or inaccessible to many Zambian parents, is being done for free at participating public and private hospitals in the country.

Smile Train covers the US $250 cost of the 45-minute cleft surgery that transforms the life of a child – and that of his or her family.

“Comprehensive cleft care includes essential treatments beyond cleft surgery, such as nutrition services, orthodontic and general dental care, speech therapy and emotional support, intended to ensure long-term, successful rehabilitation for Smile Train’s cleft patients,” Yona said.

Smile Train was the first cleft-focused organisation with a model of sustainability– providing training, funding, and resources to empower local medical professionals in over 90 countries to provide 100 per cent free cleft repair surgery and comprehensive cleft care in their communities.

“As a way of creating sustainability in its programmes, Smile Train uses the ‘teach a man to fish’ model to empower local doctors to perform cleft repairs in their own communities, and to teach and to train other doctors. This creates a long-term, sustainable system,” said Yona.

The initiative came ahead of this year’s ‘World Smile Day’ which fell on October 2.

In Zambia, Smile Train’s partners include the Ministry of Health, Beit CURE, UTH, Lusaka Orthopaediac Rehabilitation Education Trust (LORET), Kids OR and others to equip hospitals, train healthcare professionals, identify patients for surgery, and raise awareness of cleft.

Smile Train has supported more than 1.5 million cleft surgeries worldwide since 1999.