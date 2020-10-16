Gwembe still on DMMU relief schedule – Kabwe

THE Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit says Gwembe is still on its relief schedule as one of the most drought affected districts of the 2018/2019 farming season.

DMMU national coordinator Chanda Kabwe said Gwembe together with Lunga and Shang’ombo districts were classified under stage four of vulnerability and the government has been providing relief support since then.

Kabwe said according to the In-depth Vulnerability Assessment Report, the three districts were badly affected and more relief was allocated to the areas.

He disclosed that a consignment of relief items comprising mealie meal, cooking oil and other nutrition support foods were also added for critically affected households and schools around the districts.

Kabwe said next week, a DMMU team would visit Gwembe and other affected areas in Southern Province to review the response activities and provide the required relief support.

He advised Gwembe UPND member of parliament Malungo Chisangano to always engage his office or the office of the Minister in the Office of the Vice-President whenever she needs support as opposed to complaining through the media.

Kabwe said matters of humanitarian support to food insecure households are non-partisan and required level-headedness to address them.

He said President Edgar Lungu loves the people of Gwembe and that he would do everything to sustain their livelihoods.