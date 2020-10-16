ZRA seizes K1.4m smuggled sugar

[By Charles Tembo in Chingola]

THE Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has seized 3,360 bags of 50kgs of sugar worth K1.4 million.

ZRA Commissioner General Kingsley Chanda disclosed this at a media briefing in Chingola.

He explained that about five trucks which originated from South Africa and were transiting through Zambia to Democratic Republic of Congo had smuggled the sugar.

“We are dealing with very serious issues of smuggling of sugar. The amount is huge and it is a clear case of transit fraud. The amount is worth K1.4 million. The time we were given intelligence information that trucks had already exited to South Africa…” Chanda said. “We have put the trucks and the operators on our radar and will ensure that once these trucks come to Zambia, they will be seized and forfeited to the state. Let me warn the smugglers that they will face the law. People should know that smuggling is a very serious offence.”

Chanda said the goods arrived in Chingola and were offloaded at a warehouse on plot number 1846, Lulamba Road instead of proceeding to DRC Congo.

ZRA Customs Service Commissioner Sydney Chibbabbuka said it was disappointing that despite all the effort Zambia had continued to record an increase in transit fraud.

“There is an increase in transit fraud. So we will extend our investigations to the operators so that we completely cut off this trend,” said Chibbabbuka.