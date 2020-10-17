CEC surrenders land to Kitwe Council

THE COPPERBELT Energy Corporation (CEC) has given 82 hectares from its land to the Kitwe City Council to re-plan and give residential plots to communities.

The land was preserved for expansion projects on CEC’s wayleave.

The company has for a long time complained of encroachment on its land along high voltage power lines reserved to provide safety clearance and future infrastructure development.

This has led to the power utility, in collaboration with the local authority, to voluntarily annex part of the land’s wayleave S129 as a way of avoiding further encroachment.

This came to light on Thursday morning when a group of protestors besieged CEC headquarters for what they termed as denial of access to land.

However, as Kitwe Central police commanding officer Lubinda Sikakena was asking the protestors to disperse, it was revealed that the bone of contention was actually the K10,500 premium charges for low-cost housing, K20,500 for medium cost and K30,500 for high cost which protestors, mostly elderly and vulnerable women, felt were too high for their status.

It was also revealed that the council had gone ahead to advertise the plots before a conclusive memorandum of understanding regarding the cessation of the same land from CEC could be concluded even when the company had hoped that it would be done by end of business on Thursday.

It also emerged that the protestors were mixing up two separate issues, one being a portion of land where CEC wants to develop a solar power plant – a matter that is active in court.

The other issue is the same wayleave S129 that has been ceded to the council where residents think CEC has gone to court to stop them from accessing land.

Sikakena who was leading police officers in riot gear warned the protestors against taking the law into their hands and calmly advised them to leave and allow their leaders to resolve their contentious issues with the council.

“Firstly, you don’t have a permit to come and protest here because I can lock you up. But that’s not good because look at these very old women, don’t allow them to be used. I have a lot of officers here, how can you come to disturb the peace of the people here?” asked Sikakena. “This is a matter for the council, so please retreat to your buses. If you don’t have transport, kindly walk back where you came from and allow the two institutions, CEC and the council with your leaders to resolve issues and get back to you.”

The land in question stretches from Kwacha through Chimwemwe to Kawama and east of Garneton.

And speaking to journalists, CEC head of projects Vincent Nyirenda said the issue of how the land would be administered was solely the responsibility of the council.

“CEC has for some time now been actively engaged with the Kitwe City Council to find an amicable solution to the problem surrounding the encroachment of its land. It, therefore, is regrettable that while that process goes on, some members of the community deemed it necessary to protest and engage in actions that are potentially disruptive to the operations of an essential utility,” said Nyirenda. “So the process is supposed to be that CEC and the council sign an MoU. The MoU then allows the council to re-plan those areas which CEC has given to the council. Once the council has re-planned it or gives that land to the community, now the stage we are at is that that MoU hasn’t been signed. And there was an advert which CEC was also taken by surprise and now we have as at today protesting members of the community. So, CEC has always been interested to offer that portion of land which has been identified as not part of its future growth or extension plans to the council and the MOU is nearing completion.”