FAZ CONFIRMS BUTONDO’S STATUS

THE Football Association of Zambia has confirmed that rejuvenated Mutondo Stars Football Club will be campaigning in the Copperbelt Division One League after taking a slot from Geokas Curve FC.

A board of directors led by former Nkana FC president Everisto Kabila have revamped the legendary club that was once owned by the management branch of the then Zambia Consolidated Copper Mines based at Mutondo House, now David Mwila House in Kitwe.

The team, which produced many stars of the past, died a natural death in the privatisation era.

According to a letter signed by FAZ general secretary Adrian Kashala, the Association is satisfied that the club has met the procedural requirements to take up Geokas’ slot.

“…after conducting due diligence on this matter and having been satisfied that all procedures have been followed correctly, we wish to confirm that Mutondo Stars Football Club has officially taken over the Copperbelt Province Division One slot that was previously held by Geokas Curve Football Club,” stated Kashala. “We have made all the requisite changes to reflect this transaction. We wish to take this opportunity to congratulate you and welcome you to the FAZ family. Please get in touch with our provincial administration for further guidance on registration and other procedures relating to the 2020/2021 season.”