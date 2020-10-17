It’ll take Zambia 50yrs to repay $27bn debt – Bwalya

ANTHONY Bwalya says over US $20 billion of debt the government has acquired is unconstitutional.

He says a $27 billion, as revealed by the World Bank, “if our economy grew consistently at five per cent, zero additional borrowing and setting aside 20 per cent of all our revenues per year to service this debt, it will take at least 50 years for Zambia to settle this debt”.

In the recently released International Debt Statistics report, the World Bank has revealed that Zambia’s total external debt stands at $27.3 Billion.

However, finance minister Bwalya Ng’andu informed Parliament on Thursday that “our stock of external debt as at end 2019 was as I reported in my 2021 budget address, which is US $11.48 billion”.

“As at end June 2020, this figure increased to US $11.97 billion, which when we add the guaranteed debt for state owned enterprises comes to US $13.55 billion,” said Dr Ng’andu. “I have noted, regrettably, that some sections of the domestic and international society, that may not have read the recently released 2021 international debt statistics report by the World Bank, are quoting government debt as being US $27.34 billion as opposed to US $11.48 billion at end 2019. The amount stated in the World Bank report refers to the total national debt that includes private sector external debt of US $15.57 billion. Private sector external debt is foreign denominated debt owed by all non-government entities in Zambia in all sectors including mining, manufacturing, transport, energy, wholesale and trade to mention some.”

Bwalya said people were cautioning President Lungu against borrowing too much but he was too stubborn to listen.

“Zambians may wish to be reminded that over $20 billion of all debt acquired by the PF after 2016 is illegal and unconstitutional. This debt was contracted outside the stipulations of Articles 63, 114 and 207 of the Republican Constitution,” he said in a statement. “Since 2012, the UPND and president Hakainde Hichilema had been relentless in cautioning the PF regime and Mr Edgar Lungu against the rampant accumulation of public debt.”

Bwalya demanded an explanation from President Lungu on how the borrowed money was used.

He questioned why the government could not disclose the correct figure from the beginning.

“We will demand answers from President Edgar Lungu and the PF. Zambia is gone. Assuming no debt forgiveness [occurs], many of our core national assets, including land, mineral wealth, wildlife, companies will have to let go and surrendered as part of the process of paying back this satanic debt,” Bwalya said. “The MMD regime, between 1991 and 2011 only contracted $3.5 billion in total public debt. The PF, in the last eight years, have been contracting an average $3.3 billion per year in public debt. What is astonishing is that this government does not even know how much it has borrowed or from whom, because less than two weeks ago, the Minister of Finance ‘lied’ to our Eurobond holders when he declared only $18 billion in public debt.”

He said going by the current debt statistics it would take 50 years to repay.

“Given the current debt position as revealed by the World Bank, if our economy grew consistently at five per cent, zero additional borrowing and setting aside 20 per cent of all our revenues per year to service this debt, it will take at least 50 years for Zambia to settle this debt,” Bwalya said. “And we should not be surprised at these figures because we all have seen how extremely wealthy members of the PF regime have become over such a short period of time, including cadres who are openly flaunting mansions. President Lungu’s personal wealthy between 2015 and 2016, grew by a staggering 848 per cent. At that rate, and assuming a constant personal wealth growth rate since 2015, he is projected to be worth at least 4,000 per cent more in 2020 compared to 2015. This is evil.”

Bwalya asked President Lungu to explain the miracle behind his financial fortunes which seem to be the source of his youth empowerment programme.

“This is the same man who is at the forefront of distributing unexplained wealth in fake empowerment schemes. If he denies it, can the President explain the exponential spike in his personal wealth so that Zambians can be certain that he is clean?” asked Bwalya.