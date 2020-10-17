Mtayachalo quits FDD

YOTAM Mtayachalo has resigned from FDD citing the party’s failure to embark on mobilisation in readiness for next year’s general elections.

In his resignation letter addressed to the party national secretary and copied to party president Edith Nawakwi and Muchinga Province chairperson, Mtayachalo who was chairperson for labour and employment and also acting information chairperson stated that his resignation followed a meeting held last month for Chama North and Chama South FDD party leaders.

“Following recent unfortunate developments in the party, failure to embark on party mobilisation activities in readiness for the 2021 general election and more importantly the meeting which was held on 27th September 2020 in Chama district comprising of Chama North and Chama South constituencies and the district leaderships respectively which discussed the way forward, the entire constituencies and district leaderships including the general membership resolved to resigned from Forum for Democracy and Development,” he stated. “In view of the foregoing, my continued membership in this political party has become unattainable and as such I regret to inform you that I have resigned from Forum for Democracy and Development FDD with immediate effect. Further constituencies and the district leaderships in Chama district will be communicating to the party secretariat about the resolutions of the meeting of 27th September 2020 in due course.”

Mtayachalo commended Nawakwi and the National Policy Committee for the confidence which they had in him.

“However, I would like to take this opportunity to thank the party president madam Edith Nawakwi, the National Policy Committee and the general membership of the party for the confidence which was bestowed on me as evidenced from several senior party positions I previously held in the party and consequently I’m highly indebted to the organisation for the rare privilege which was accorded to me during my tour of duty in the party thus enabling me to leave the FDD as a very happy man with no hard feelings against anyone,” he stated.

Mtayachalo stated that he was reflecting seriously with the local leadership in Chama district on which political direction to take and that the nation “shall soon be informed about which political party the entire FDD membership in Chama shall join after consultations.”

Mtayachalo was also Chama District FDD chairperson.