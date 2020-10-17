Mutondo Stars recruit Mwanza as assistant coach

MUTONDO Stars Football Club has appointed club legend Andrew Temba Mwanza as assistant coach.

Mwanza, the elder brother to former Chipolopolo fullback Manase, will be first assistant to head coach Zeddy Saileti.

Mutondo chief executive officer Stanley Kaseko confirmed the development in an interview that Mwanza would add value to the club.

He said Mwanza’s history with the club would motivate the young players there.

“He is someone with experience; he has worked with young players, and he will be working with a very experienced coach in Zeddy [Saileti],” said Kaseko. “And he has the history of the club at heart which we feel is going to help motivate these lads appreciate the history of this great club in order to achieve our objectives as a team and the objectives of the board of directors.”

And Mwanza expressed delight at being made part of the revival of his boyhood club.

“It’s a dream come true for me, really. I last played under coaches late Brighton Sinyangwe and late Stone Chibwe our, captain Ackim…Other senior players are still there; the likes of Patrick Mwamba. We do meet. I will bring them one day to come witness the rise of their favourite club,” said Mwanza.

Mutondo Stars will campaign in the FAZ Copperbelt Division One League.