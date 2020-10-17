NAPSA sign Mushili from Buildcon

NAPSA Stars has successfully completed the signing of Chanda Mushili from Buildcon Football Club.

The striker has initialed a three-year permanent deal with the 2020/2021 CAF Confederation Cup debutants.

Mushili, the 2019/2020 Buildcon top scorer, becomes the fifth signing for the pensioners as the club prepares for the new season and the CAF Confederation Cup competitions.

Club technical director Honour Janza confirmed the latest addition in a statement issued by the club’s media and public relations manager Gwen Chipasula.

Janza expressed confidence that Mushili would add the much-needed value to the squad.

“Chanda is a great player. He was the top scorer for Buildcon last season and we are confident as NAPSA Stars FC that the player will perform even better here,” said Janza, who also doubles as the club’s general manager. “I am happy we have finally concluded his transfer and I want to officially welcome Chanda to the squad.”