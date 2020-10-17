‘PSL DOOR COULD SHUT’

THE South African Premier Soccer League (PSL) has seen some spectacular players from Zambia try their luck there.

Chipolopolo players have mesmerised South African football with their talent for the last 24 years and many of them have been strikers.

Five Zambian strikers have won the PSL’s Golden Boot award, including former Black Leopards player Mwape Musonda, who scooped it after scoring 16 goals the other season.

This performance on the pitch has made most South African clubs hunt for Zambian talent.

However, the off-the-pitch behaviour in some of the players flying the Zambian flag might affect or close doors for others.

National team coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojević revealed at a press conference on Wednesday that after a meeting with some clubs in South Africa, they are now reluctant to have Zambian players in their teams because of bad behaviour off the pitch.

“I need to refer also to yesterday’s (Tuesday) meeting with Orlando Pirates where there are people that have been extremely positive ambassadors of genuine Zambia and Zambians like Isaac Chansa, and others; even Augustine Mulenga. This is what Pirates presented us,” he said. “And then they told me that some people here (Zambian players) have closed the door for other Zambians for years to come. But I will not go in that direction because it is something that I’m extremely sad of and my soul is paining me.”

Micho however did not name which players could have closed doors for others.

But Justine Shonga has been accused of being abusive to ladies and was sent away from camp in the just ended season for failure to follow camp rules.