PUZZLE PARTLY SOLVED – MICHO

CHIPOLOPOLO coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic says the 2-1 win over South Africa answers some of the questions he had about his team.

In a post-match interview, Micho said the result would give his side positive energy ahead of the crunch double header clash against Botswana in November for the Cameroon 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Group H qualifiers.

“One match like this one is better than 50 training sessions. It answers so many questions that we are posing because in training there is no too much contact whatsoever. This match was like clash of two boxers without guards attacking each other,” he said. “We have been one-nil down in a situation where we controlled the game and we got that goal. I need to give credit to the players that came from the bench and won the game for us. Great team spirit for us after being [a] punching bag in Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, missing two Africa Cup of Nations in 2017 and 2019.”

With his eyes on Botswana next month, the Serbian is not leaving any stone unturned.

“After losing two matches (AFCON qualifiers), we are going back. And what better confidence than beating South Africa here with top class individuals, top class team and getting good injection of motivation before the Africa Cup qualifiers against Botswana in November,” said Micho. “The first thing I have to sort out in this team is that they have good human relations so that when they come on the field, they look right, left and back – that my best friends are around me and to play for the nation and to give their best. This is the first question that has an answer to me, people have come from the bench and have played unreservedly.”

The copper bullets came from behind to secure a 2-1 win, with goals from Kelvin Kampamba and Chaniza Zulu.

Zambia has played three international matches during the FIFA window, beating Malawi 1-0 in the first game before losing 1-2 to Kenya in the second.

Sunday’s encounter with South Africa concluded the Chipolopolo’s fixture for the international break.