Shepolopolo eye Cosafa Cup

COPPER Queens coach Bruce Mwape says his side aims to clinch the senior women’s COSAFA Cup slated for next month in South Africa.

Speaking after Thursday’s morning session held at Edwin Emboela stadium in Lusaka, Mwape said the fact that his side is representing the continent at next year’s Tokyo Olympics, the Copper Queens should emerge champions at the showpiece.

Mwape who was disappointed with the poor level of fitness among some players in the first week of camp, said he is now happy that the ladies are in shape.

“In fact, all the players that we all called for camp are fit; there are no injuries. Our plan is now to continue from where we ended last week. We did the general fitness, now we are going into specifics,’’ said Mwape. ‘’This week and next week, the other week it will be just fine tuning. The plan is actually to come back as winners of the tournament because we have participated in the Cosafa for many years and we reached the finals last year. It is an indication that we have improved and we can be champions of Cosafa. This time around that is what people are expecting.

In a bid to fine tune the team ahead of the Olympics, Mwape is hopping to add two foreign based players in the name of China based Babara Banda and Racheal Kundanaji, to sharpen his striking force.